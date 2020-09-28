EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- EdgeVerve Systems , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys , recently signed a partnership with Minit, a leader in process mining, to help clients accelerate process excellence. The two market leaders will jointly create a solution that will empower enterprises with superior insights for business transformation, leading to better operational efficiency and enhanced business results.

Often, enterprises struggle to identify root causes of unexpected outcomes like resource underutilization, process inefficiency, failed automation deployments resulting from biased interpretation of processes. This end-to-end solution will not only address these concerns but also assure automation success to enterprises. Whether it is about improving process efficiency through quantifiable assessment of business user behavior, or simulating several new processes spanning global business units, by combining the capabilities of AssistEdge Discover's process discovery and Minit's process mining, this solution can assist organizations transform into a hyper-productive enterprise.

Rasto Hlavac, Founder and CEO of Minit said, "Process Mining solutions help businesses thoroughly and objectively analyze and improve their processes. Through insights, organizations can boost their continuous improvement initiatives and increase operational efficiency. Extending the solution to Process Discovery enables us to achieve greater granularity and visibility up to the level of specific tasks performed by users. We are excited to partner with EdgeVerve to jointly bring this comprehensive picture and provide the springboard for our clients to achieve exponential transformation benefits."

Atul Soneja, SVP and Global Head of Edge and Infosys Nia, said, "A transformative solution, AssistEdge Discover leverages empirical data to capture process gaps and scope of optimization, laying the foundation for operational performance improvement. Combining the power of Process Discovery with Process Mining reveals end-to-end process insights. These insights help organizations unearth new opportunities and act as a catalyst in driving sustained growth and innovation. We are excited to partner with Minit as it will help us deliver increased business value to our clients, leading to a more resilient future."

About Minit

As one of the leading market providers of Process Mining solution, Minit helps businesses transform the way they analyze, monitor, and optimize their processes to uncover opportunities for continuous process improvement and higher operational efficiency. Minit believes that every organization can achieve digital transformation and operational excellence. Through its solution, the company inspires stakeholders to take action and explore the benefits of the Process Mining technology for their organizations. Minit provides its Fortune 500 customers as well as other businesses with complex processes with a unique experience, highly added value, and competitive insights to help them run efficient organizations. Visit www.minit.io to learn how to achieve seamless processes in your company.

About AssistEdge Discover

AssistEdge Discover unlocks the hidden business value trapped in your processes. It acts as a powerful foundation for enterprises seeking cutting-edge technology, to drive intelligent automation and process excellence. From non-intrusively capturing human-machine interactions to leveraging AI to creating actionable process insights, AssistEdge Discover sets you on the right path to embrace continuous improvement with relentless focus on creating a hyper productive enterprise. https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/assistedge-discover/

About EdgeVerve Systems Ltd

EdgeVerve Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, is a global leader in AI and Automation, assisting clients thrive in their digital transformation journey. Our mission is to create a world where our technology augments human intelligence and creates possibilities for enterprises to thrive. Our comprehensive product portfolio across AI (Infosys Nia), Automation (AssistEdge) and AI enabled Business Applications (TradeEdge, FinXEdge, ProcureEdge) helps businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. Today EdgeVerve's products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail, consumer & packaged goods, life sciences, manufacturing telecom and utilities. Visit us to know how enterprises across the world are thriving with the help of our technology.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE:INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

