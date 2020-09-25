C&T Solutions Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business IDIQ Contract Vehicle

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C&T Solutions (C&T) is pleased to announce it was awarded a place on the General Services Administration's (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. As an OASIS Pool 1 contractor, C&T is able to compete for small business set asides and direct awards in multiple professional service disciplines.

The OASIS SB contract supports government agencies in acquiring complex professional services in several core disciplines, including program management, management consulting, logistics, engineering, scientific, and financial services. OASIS SB can be used by all Federal agencies and GSA-approved entities and is designed to provide a total solution to agencies' requirements, with the flexibility for all contract types and pricing at the task order level.

By using OASIS SB, customer agencies receive small business credit and support competition, even in socioeconomic categories. OASIS SB has no program ceiling, a five-year base and one five-year option, and provides for long-term planning for complex program requirements.

C&T is a Washington, DC-based Small Business Administration (SBA) approved joint venture (JV) participating in the 8(a) Mentor-Protégé program. C&T consists of CSS Federal (protégé), a current participant in the 8(a) program, and Tantus Technologies, Inc. (mentor), a successful graduate of the 8(a) program.

"C&T is both honored and thrilled to have been selected by GSA for this Best-in-Class contract vehicle. We look forward to new opportunities to provide innovative solutions for our customers," said Dan Waddell, CSS Federal Chief Growth Officer.

About C&T

C&T's mission is to drive innovative ways of delivering services to support federal programs. In addition to our OASIS SB contract vehicle, C&T is also a Prime awardee on GSA STARS II, National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center's (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) SB, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC), Measure and Instrument Development and Support (MIDS), and Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors (NQIIC) IDIQs. C&T provides Health IT, Change Management, Strategy, Technical, and Functional expertise to federal agencies.

About CSS Federal

CSS Federal was founded in 2011 as an 8(a) Small Business that provides Cybersecurity, Program Management, Finance, Health IT, Cloud, and other technology services. Our goal is to transform the way government develops, delivers, and secures digital services. We help organizations accomplish their mission through Agile approaches, Human-Centered Design, and a culture of collaboration – using modern and secure technologies, with an emphasis on continuous improvement.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Recognized by The Washington Post as a "Top Workplace" two years in a row, Tantus provides technology and business solutions to solve the federal government's health, financial, and transportation challenges. The company brings nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World, Better."

