Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yingli won a total of 1.25GW of bids and started supplying

PRNewswire  
September 25, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Share:

BAODING, China, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yingli Energy (China) Co., Ltd. began supplying high-efficiency photovoltaic modules to its customer, China Huaneng Group Limited, which arrived at the project site in Hulunbuir in the morning and began installation.  

In Huaneng Group's "2020 PV Module Framework Agreement Procurement Lot 3 Announcement", Yingli Solar won a total of 1.25GW of bids, and will supply the modules in batches. The modules will be delivered to Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shanxi, Xinjiang, Gansu, Heilong jiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Fujian, Henan, Guangdong, Tibet, Beijing, Tianjin, Hainan, Chongqing and Yunnan. And Yingli is the first of the winning companies to start supplying solar modules.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yingli-won-a-total-of-1-25gw-of-bids-and-started-supplying-301138143.html

SOURCE Yingli Energy (China) Company Limited

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com