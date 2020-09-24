HGCI, a Commercial Contractor Awarded New Multi-Million Dollar State of the Art Multi-family Housing

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, HGCI, commercial contractor and Bay Area leader in multi-family and senior housing projects, was awarded a new multi-million-dollar state of the art communal living mid-rise project. The five story, 22,000-square-foot project is the latest style in communal living and will include 5 large bedroom communal units on floors 2-5 and one retail unit.

Construction methods include a new ground-up construction of a concrete podium with structural wood framing, stucco facade in a setback deck configuration using precast cast roof deck pavers and ultra- energy efficient windows and doors. The front facade is "Berkeley Art Commission" approved a custom stamped metal rainscreen with treescape, encompassing an ornate bay windows system. The advance all electric facility includes power recycling, a traction elevator and massive and innovative battery power back-up system. The yearlong project is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2020. The end-date for completion is fall 2021.

"As a design-build contractor HGCI can address every aspect of the design-build," said Jim Huston, owner of HGCI. "From general responsibilities like securing fire safety data to more complex tasks such as grading, utility work, civil engineering, architectural design, interior design, structural work, concrete, plumbing and mechanical -- we handle it all."

In addition, HGCI will perform landscaping services on the ground floor, second floor and roof. The versatile roof will serve as a landscaped public use space with custom antique bench seating and tables.

Huston emphasized the distinct advantage HGCI has as a commercial contractor that self-performs so much of the work. "Plain and simple," he emphasized. "We do all the tasks that many companies sub out, and this increases the overall quality and value for our clients over the long term." Through value engineering practices, HGCI passes on significant savings to its clients, money they might otherwise spend by working with another commercial contracting firm.

In compliance with Berkeley's new safety protocols, HGCI has also implemented more stringent job-site safety measures. "With this project and other Bay Area builds, HGCI's new protocols will definitely make for a safer work environment," Huston explained.

HGCI is a Bay Area leader in design/build commercial contracting services and is led by 30-year industry veteran Jim Huston and his team who continue to excel by apply their three-dimensional approach—Quality, Cost and Schedule—as an ongoing marker in satisfying their clients' needs.

SOURCE HGCI