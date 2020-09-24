Bulzi Awarded DOD Contract for IoT Technology Adaptation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bulzi LLC, a geospatial intelligence services company, announced it was awarded a Phase-I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) through the AFWERX innovation program. This award allows Bulzi to engage with key customers and end users in the Department of Defense (DoD) community to refine its zBeacon® Internet of Things (IoT) sensor technologies to meet their mission needs.

Bulzi's zBeacon® technology was originally developed for the Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry to provide real-time audience count and composition metrics of consumers exposed to OOH advertising displays. The SBIR award provides a pathway for Bulzi to refine its zBeacon® product line to meet the needs of the base security market, as well as other government and commercial security applications.

According to Bulzi's Chief Executive Officer, Brent McKay, "With this SBIR award, Bulzi will work to optimize our zBeacon® Internet of Things (IoT) for base security and other situational awareness markets. zBeacon® operates as a sibling technology to our LOCALiz® data management platform, which recently received a SBIR Phase-II contract for adaptation to base security uses."

About the AFWERX SBIR Program

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead related to harnessing commercial technology innovations for Air Force mission needs. Beginning with SBIR cycle 18.2, the Air Force has been offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner, and open to a broader range of innovations.

About Bulzi (Pronounced "Bull's-Eye")

Bulzi LLC is a leader in the geospatial intelligence industry, leveraging Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Geolocation data to help manage people and things in areas of interest. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company pioneered the use of mobile phone signal data for measuring audiences in the commercial outdoor advertising market. It is now applying its expertise to improve situational awareness for government agencies and private facilities.

