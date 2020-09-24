Trust Payments and Guestline partner on innovative hospitality payments solution

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments and Guestline, a leading property management, guest engagement and distribution software provider to the hospitality industry, have teamed up to launch GuestPay, a new payment solution for hoteliers.

Through the strategic partnership, Guestline can offer an innovative specialist single seamless payment solution to hoteliers for all their payment needs including merchant acquiring, point of sale and payment platform services.

Offered to almost 3,000 hoteliers in 25 countries, GuestPay is highly specialised and targeted toward the hospitality industry. It will address the specific challenges faced in hospitality including those faced by major hotel groups and chains. Trust Payments delivers a unified payments solution to enable global pay-in, pay-out and customer journey technologies, linking merchant acquiring, ecommerce and point of sale devices. This unique proposition reduces fraud, chargebacks, manual processes and cost, whilst consolidates reporting in a transparent interface. Another major benefit is in securing revenue for hoteliers by enabling guests to settle their invoice or deposit payments before check in.

Daniel Holden, Group CEO of Trust Payments commented: "For over 13 years, Trust Payments have empowered ecommerce payments for Guestline, and we are proud to support the next step in the journey. Launching Guestpay will revolutionise the customer experience in the hospitality industry: an end-to-end solution embedded into Guestlline's systems. This will help hotels provide even better engagement with their guests. Launching in the UK and Germany initially, the solutions will roll out to other European countries in 2021."

Andrew McGregor, CEO of Guestline commented: "By working with Trust Payments, we are able to offer a simpler and more secure payment system for hoteliers that's integrated with the Guestline PMS. Payments are tracked and recorded in the PMS delivering a seamless, more secure and efficient experience. GuestPay will help our customers optimise sales and enhance the customer journey and by working with a large community of hoteliers, Guestline has been able to offer more competitive rates on the hotelier's behalf."

For more information, hoteliers can attend the 'Guest Payments Simplified' webinar on 1st October 2020 by registering here.

About Trust Payments Group

Trust Payments is a global unified payments group for global pay-in, pay-out and customer journey technologies. Our mission is to help businesses to optimise their sales and customer experience through facilitating speedy and seamless payments. Our single sign-on technology platform can process payments with over 50 global acquiring banks, including our own EU-licenced institution, acquiring.com.

Our community benefits from our 20+ years of payments experience and unrivalled customer focus. Our trusted and robust technology solutions deliver 1.6 bn transactions annually for 7,000 active clients across eCommerce, mobile and Point of Sale (POS) and in 14 like-for-like settlement currencies. We also operate in the US with money transmission services and gaming vendor licences in key regulated markets. Visit us at www.trustpayments.com and www.acquiring.com.

About Guestline

Established over 28 years ago, Guestline provides innovative property management, guest engagement and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable independents of all sizes and small hotel groups to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.

With offices in the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland and Thailand, Guestline's property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 25 countries across five continents. The range of solutions include Guestline PMS, CRS, C&B, Channel Manager, EPoS, IBE and GuestPay. Additionally, Guestline's PMS can be integrated with nearly 200 third-party solutions via an API.

www.guestline.com

SOURCE Trust Payments