Montage Health Returns to Medline

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain efficiencies designed to strengthen the delivery of high-quality patient care at Montage Health are part of a new medical surgical distribution agreement Medline announced today. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to the Monterey Peninsula region to help enhance patient outcomes and streamline supply chain operations.

Montage Health returned to Medline after partnering with another distributor for the past three years. The new agreement is valued at $20 million.

"Health systems are facing more and more challenges today and require the right strategic partner who can turn solutions and ideas into tangible results," says John Abele, vice president of corporate sales, Medline. "We're ready to elevate the experience with Montage Health through superior service and industry expertise."

Read how Medline works with customers to tackle their top priorities at https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Montage Health

Montage Health is the nonprofit parent company of a family of organizations dedicated to improving lives by delivering exceptional care and inspiring the pursuit of optimal health. Through its subsidiaries and its partnerships with doctors and other clinicians, healthcare and community organizations, and, most importantly community members, Montage Health is dedicated to care that is coordinated across all care settings to meet each person's goals and needs. Montage Health's family of companies includes Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Montage Medical Group, Montage Health Foundation, Montage Wellness Center, Aspire Health Plan, and Community Health Innovations, based in Monterey, California.

