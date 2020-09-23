Tando Expands Sales Team with Marquis Sales & Marketing to Support Brand Growth

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tando®, a brand of Derby Building Products, has expanded its Pro-Channel sales team with Marquis Sales and Marketing to enhance brand growth and further support dealers and distributors in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions.

Known for their unique skillset within the building products industry, Marquis Sales and Marketing combines more than 160 years of dealer and distributor relationships with an experienced sales force proven to deliver growth and value across every level of the supply chain.

"Everyone here is primed to help take the Tando brand to new levels," said Wayne Cornwell, President of Marquis. "Our tenured and experienced sales representatives are committed to growing Tando's industry-leading composite stone and shake products within their network of channel partners and beyond."

Four Marquis sales professionals will join the Tando team and work collaboratively with their distribution partners. Sales reps and territories include: Jay Saxton-- Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey; Tony Strong--Maryland, Delaware and Northern Virginia; Joshua Kirschner - North Carolina and Southern Virginia; and William Herbert-- South Carolina and Northern Georgia.

"Through our collaboration with Marquis' first-class sales team, we're confident that Tando's high performance, low-maintenance products will reach an even broader customer base. Marquis' additional market support and experience positions us and our customers very well to service the growing demand of TandoStone, Beach House Shake, and TandoShake," said Mike Morris, VP Tando Sales.

The Tando product line is comprised of TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone; Beach House Shake, the look of natural cedar shingles that stays looking like the day it was installed with little to no upkeep; and TandoShake, the original and most iconic shake on the market.

To learn more about the beautiful, low maintenance Tando brands, visit www.tandobp.com. For more information about Beach House Shake, visit www.beachhouseshake.com.

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tando-expands-sales-team-with-marquis-sales--marketing-to-support-brand-growth-301136824.html

SOURCE Derby Building Products