Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and BetRivers.com Ink Exclusive Deal With NHL's Penguins to Build Sportsbook-style Lounge at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh's sports scene is about to become even more exciting for NHL fans. Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh's market-leading casino, and BetRivers.com, operated by Pennsylvania's leading online gaming company Rush Street Interactive (RSI), have secured an exclusive multi-year agreement to become the "Official Casino and Official Sportsbook of the Pittsburgh Penguins," five-time Stanley Cup Champions. The deal includes a branded, hi-tech BetRivers Sportsbook-Style Lounge in PPG Paints Arena.

The announcement was made today by David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins; Bill Keena, general manager of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh; and Mattias Stetz, chief operating officer of Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the operator of BetRivers.com.

The lounge will feature two rows of luxury seating where sports fans will now be able to watch the Penguins games live, while betting via the BetRivers Pennsylvania app on their personal mobile devices. The new space will be created by removing several rows at the top of section 120 in the lower bowl.

The released renderings* show the look and feel of the sportsbook-style lounge, which will have the same vibe as the popular sportsbook at Rivers Casino, and is created by the same designer, DMAC Architecture of Chicago. Along with the luxury rows of seating, the fun space will feature a bar with seating and club chairs, as well as multiple live-action screens. The new sports bar and lounge at PPG Paints Arena is designed to bring the elevated game-day experience of BetRivers, the market-leading sportsbook and casino, into the arena where the action is actually happening live on the ice.

"This is an exciting extension of our longstanding relationship with Rivers," said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. "The BetRivers Lounge is one of a number of projects we are undertaking at PPG Paints Arena to provide an enhanced and safe fan experience in a post-COVID environment."

"Rivers Casino Pittsburgh's proud partnership with the Penguins dates back to our grand opening. Besides ongoing promotions, we partnered with the Lemieux Foundation when table games debuted in 2010, and last year, when we launched the expanded BetRivers Sportsbook, Iceburgh was right by my side," said Bill Keena, general manager of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. "The new BetRivers Lounge at PPG Paints Arena takes this longstanding relationship to a whole new level—literally."

"Pittsburgh is a hockey town and the Penguins have a rich history of success, winning the Stanley Cup on five occasions, most recently with their back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017," said Mattias Stetz, chief operating officer of Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the operator of BetRivers.com. "As two organizations that share a commitment to excellence in providing sports fans with unparalleled experiences, BetRivers.com is proud to be the exclusive sportsbook of this winning franchise and the pride of Pittsburgh."

The agreement also forges an exclusive marketing partnership that includes Rivers Casino and BetRivers branding and advertising inside the arena.

Rush Street Interactive was the first online gaming company to launch online sports wagering in Pennsylvania. It also operates online sportsbooks in Illinois, New Jersey, Indiana and Colorado.

*Link to Renderings https://app.box.com/s/5w4a7g3jgwq0xnw66qdhryaktpv4nuic. Please credit DMAC Architecture for renderings.

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by industry gaming veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com

About Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

Located along the Ohio River's North Shore, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh features an action-packed gaming floor which includes slots, table games, hybrid gaming seats and BetRivers Sportsbook for live sports betting and viewing. The casino offers three distinctive restaurants—FLIPT, Mian, and Wheelhouse Bar & Grill—a black box Event Center space, a multipurpose Ballroom and free self parking. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For the latest information, including new hours of operation, visit RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivers-casino-pittsburgh-and-betriverscom-ink-exclusive-deal-with-nhls-penguins-to-build-sportsbook-style-lounge-at-ppg-paints-arena-301136682.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive