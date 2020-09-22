MellingMedical Partners with Lions VisionGift Advancing Visual Health Options for Texas Veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MellingMedical, a leading supplier of medical supplies, equipment, devices and pharmaceuticals nationwide, announced their partnership with Lions VisionGift to provide corneal tissue to the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center in Temple, TX. Through a new blanket purchasing agreement (BPA), the partnership will increase the availability of corneal tissue within the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.

"Over 250,000 American veterans currently receive disability compensation for eye or vision conditions," Chris Melling, Founder and CEO of MellingMedical noted. "The MellingMedical partnership with Lions VisionGift will enable veterans suffering from sightlessness due to cornea disease or dysfunction to receive treatments requiring corneal transplantation and enable better eye health through the Department of Veterans Affairs."

Lions VisionGift is a non-profit organization founded in 1975 in recognition of the need for an eye bank to provide ocular tissue for transplants, research, and medical education. Since its inception, over 60,000 people have received the gift of sight from tissue procured and screened by Lions VisionGift, which works closely with transplant surgeons.

"We are delighted that MellingMedical has agreed to be a conduit to an important organization like the Teague Veterans' Medical Center," said Corrina Patzer, Chief Strategy Officer of Lions VisionGift. "Our donors can be especially proud of their legacy in the lives of veterans who have given so much for our country."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Lions VisionGift

With processing facilities on both coasts of the United States, in Portland, Oregon and Boston, Massachusetts, Lions VisionGift collaborates with multiple donation partners to recover and screen donated tissues in a timely manner to provide grafts for individuals in need throughout the U.S. and around the world. VisionGift holds accreditation and certification with the Eye Bank Association of America and is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit http://www.visiongift.org.

