RollWorks Boosts Personalization Capabilities through New Partnerships with Uberflip, Reactful, and Hushly

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today made significant advancements in integrating account-level insight into personalization. The company announced a new Site Visitor API, which powers new integrations with personalization leaders Uberflip, Reactful and Hushly for website experiences that enable account-based strategies in personalization, as well as a new Google Analytics integration that provides account-level analysis of website visitors.

The new Site Visitor API enables account-level identification including firmographic details of site visitors in real-time. New partners Uberflip, Reactful and Hushly have built integrations to ingest the new RollWorks Site Visitor API data, allowing B2B marketers to create personalized experiences for their web, chat, and landing page visitors. The Google Analytics integration of the API provides marketers with account-based lenses by which to view analytics and web traffic patterns. Insights into activities like a specific account's time on site or content consumed helps align web activity with account-based strategies.

"Many marketers want to better understand their anonymous website traffic to create a more tailored experience for accounts visiting and analyze trends over time," said Justin Cooperman, VP of Product at RollWorks. "Our Site Visitor API directly addresses this growing use case in ABM and helps improve web, chat, and landing page personalization by identifying accounts that were previously unknown. By integrating these insights with leading personalization partners like Uberflip, Reactful and Hushly, we're helping customers activate these insights, no matter what platform they may already be using."

RollWorks + Uberflip for Personalized ABM Destinations

Uberflip leverages RollWorks account data to create ABM campaign destinations that match the prospect's company, industry, purchasing intent, and more. With the Rollworks and Uberflip app, B2B marketers can dynamically personalize account experiences in real-time, enabling marketers to be more agile and drive better engagement during the sales cycle.

"Uberflip and RollWorks share the sentiment that a truly effective ABM strategy requires a tailor-made experience for each account from the distribution channel to the campaign destination filled with decision-enabling content. This is what will drive meaningful engagement, making for great alignment with our technologies," said Yoav Schwartz, CEO of Uberflip. "Uberflip's platform allows for a simple, seamless integration with RollWorks' proprietary data and machine learning technology. By simply using your existing RollWorks Pixel, paired with an easy-to-setup integration with Uberflip, we're making it easy to leverage buying intent data to generate personalized content experiences."

RollWorks + Reactful Account Based Experience Platform (ABX) for Real Time Account Insights to Power Web Personalization

The Reactful integration with RollWorks helps customers hyper-target key buyers on customer websites, and then convert these high value website visitors in real time with a dynamic and personalized experience. RollWorks customers can now use their account based data with Reactful to create a seamless buyer journey by aligning messaging and content experiences across campaign, audience, channel, industry, company size, location, etc., without requiring any changes on their website.

"A more relevant, personalized experience can boost engagement and conversion substantially. Reactful's ABX powered by RollWorks helps customers hyper-target, engage and convert their website visitors in real time with data driven, dynamic web content," said Leifur Thordarson, President and CEO of Reactful. "Reactful, along with RollWorks' real time Site Visitor API, provides mutual customers with a best of breed approach to deliver targeted and consistent experiences for their high value website visitors."

RollWorks + Hushly for AI-Powered Personalized Content Experiences

Hushly provides a content engagement, lead conversion, and lead enrichment platform powered by AI. Together, RollWorks and Hushly supercharge B2B account-based strategies with targeted ads, as well as post ad engagement, conversions, and enrichment.

"With RollWorks' robust account level capabilities and Hushly's ability to engage those visitors with relevant content offers, you can create a holistic ABM program that engages and educates your target accounts," said Geoff Rego, CEO of Hushly. "You can also add additional Hushly capabilities for lead conversion and lead enrichment to increase the contact coverage in your target accounts. The RollWorks integration with Hushly provides a great way to execute an ABM campaign with targeting by revenue size, industry, or simply target domains and accounts."

The Site Visitor API and Google Analytics integration are included for all Professional and Ultimate package customers and are available as an add-on for RollWorks Starter and Standard package customers. For more information, visit: rollworks.com/identification

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

