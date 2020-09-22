Ford of Canada and Unifor reach tentative agreement on new national labour contract
The following statement is attributed to Ryan Kantautas, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.
OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year national labour contract covering nearly 5,400 unionized employees in Canada.
The agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members. To respect the ratification process, Ford of Canada will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement.
SOURCE Ford of Canada
