The United States Air Force Chooses BlackBerry Spark for Secure Productivity

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB, TSX:BB) announced today that the United States Air Force has selected BlackBerry Spark® for their secure productivity needs. The agreement gives the organization access to the latest BlackBerry technologies for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Unified Endpoint Security (UES).

BlackBerry Spark allows governments and enterprises to modernize their digital infrastructure, for high-performance 'work from anywhere', without any compromise on security. BlackBerry's secure productivity platform is powered by next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning and unlocks the potential of connectivity across all deployment and endpoint types.

"BlackBerry and the United States Federal Government have been trusted partners for over twenty years," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "The United States Air Force has a rich history and a critical mission across air, space and cyberspace. We are proud to be their partner and to provide them superior technology that enables their operations."

