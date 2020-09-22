DeFiner Becomes Newest DeFi Addition to Alphabit's Investment Portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiner , the decentralized finance network for crypto savings, loans, and payments, has announced a new investment from Alphabit , a fund specialising in distributed ledger technology investments. DeFiner will leverage the acquired funds to support the development of its decentralized savings and lending products, and address various security requirements pertaining to decentralized finance.

Alphabit will provide DeFiner with expertise on the blend of finance, game theory, and computer science that permeates through the DeFi economy. Alphabit's strong presence in the United Arab Emirates will support the development of DeFi and growth of DeFiner in the Middle East.

Alphabit is an avid supporter of promising crypto projects, and due to its wide array of DeFi services and commitment to maintaining a high level of security, saw an opportunity to cultivate DeFiner's potential in the cryptocurrency space. Alphabit has a number of DeFi projects in its investment portfolio, such as STORE , Suterusu , and the Standard Tokenization Protocol .

Jason Wu, CEO of DeFiner, commented, "We are proud to be driving the future of decentralized finance, and honored to have the backing of Alphabit. It is overwhelming to be recognized by such a prominent player, alongside so many other exciting DeFi projects benefiting from Alphabit's billion-dollar asset fund. This partnership will undoubtedly bring DeFiner one step closer to our goal of introducing true decentralization to the financial space, with our global network of peer-to-peer lending and savings products."

The investment from AlphaBit follows DeFiner's recent announcement of an investment from Signum Capital , a leading blockchain venture capital firm based in Singapore. As one of Asia's leading blockchain-focused investment firms, Signum will advise DeFiner on its upcoming product launches and the company's future strategic partnerships.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a decentralized finance network for crypto savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner's decentralized financial (DeFi) platform enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner removes the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one's own rates and terms. DeFiner also removes the need for third parties from its financial ecosystem by using an immutable blockchain to track all loans and transactions, providing ultimate security for users. By offering 24/7 global accessibility with significantly lower costs than traditional finance, DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.

About Alphabit

Alphabit specializes in investments in blockchain and distributed ledger technology projects. They offer a wide range of advisory services and act as the Investment Advisor to the Alphabit Fund; one of the world's first regulated digital asset investment funds. Alphabit has the goal of sharing their expertise with promising projects and advancing the overall level of development and professionalism in cryptocurrency space. Alphabit intends on guiding clients through the challenges of today's market and creating the token economy of the future. Find out more at https://www.alphabit.fund/

