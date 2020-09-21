PatientPoint Forms New Partnerships to Promote Research in Alzheimer's, Epilepsy at Point of Care

CINCINNATI and CHICAGO and CLARKSBURG, Md., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced two new partnerships to bring information about Alzheimer's and epilepsy research to the offices of more than 1,300 neurology specialists nationwide. In collaboration with the Alzheimer's-focused BrightFocus Foundation and CURE (Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy), PatientPoint will feature content from both organizations on its digital engagement solutions in waiting rooms, exam rooms and staff-only areas.

Alzheimer's and epilepsy are two of the most common neurological conditions affecting Americans, with nearly 6 million living with Alzheimer's and an additional 3 million adults and 470,000 children living with epilepsy. Both BrightFocus and CURE have a mission of supporting ongoing research in Alzheimer's and epilepsy, respectively, to develop new and improve existing treatments.

For BrightFocus, PatientPoint digital waiting room screens will deliver messaging encouraging patients to find and enroll in a local clinical trial. Interactive PatientPoint exam room devices will feature clinical trial participant and caregiver stories from the award-winning Alzheimer's research documentary Turning Point: The Quest for a Cure premiering today and supported by BrightFocus and Gates Ventures. Access to the documentary as well as the latest critical trial information are also being promoted to neurology specialists via the PatientPoint care team communication platform.

"Educating Alzheimer's patients and families about the importance of research and their participation in the research process is essential to our quest to develop new and better treatments that will improve quality of life and one day cure this deadly disease," said Stacy Pagos Haller, BrightFocus' President and CEO. "We are grateful to PatientPoint for the opportunity to extend these critical messages to the point of care where important healthcare discussions are taking place."

As part of its partnership with CURE, PatientPoint is featuring a new waiting room segment designed to educate patients about epilepsy, the importance of epilepsy research and CURE's support of ongoing research efforts.

"Through this partnership, we look forward to providing patients and their families with valuable information that will enhance their ability to advocate for their care during their visit with their healthcare provider," says Beth Dean, CURE CEO. "By further educating patients about epilepsy and the ongoing research being conducted to help find a cure, we hope to inspire more conversations about how patients can support initiatives that will lead us to a cure."

BrightFocus and CURE join other leading nonprofit organizations showcasing their messaging across the all-digital PatientPoint neurology network, including the Ad Council, Alzheimer's Association, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Parkinson's Foundation, Migraine Again and the International Essential Tremor Foundation.

"Research fuels the development of tomorrow's therapies that patients need today," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "Through these new partnerships with BrightFocus and CURE we're proud to help patients, families and neurology providers stay up to date on research opportunities, see real patient stories and underscore the importance of both organizations in supporting research that will change and ultimately extend lives."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. By the end of 2020, PatientPoint in-office programs are projected to reach more than 77,000 unique healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About BrightFocus Foundation

BrightFocus Foundation is a premier source of private research funding to defeat Alzheimer's, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. The organization currently manages a global portfolio of over 220 projects, a $50 million investment in the bold science that will find the cures for diseases of mind and sight. We share the latest research findings and best practices to empower families impacted by these diseases. Learn more at www.brightfocus.org.

About CURE

The mission of Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) is to find a cure for epilepsy by promoting and funding patient-focused research. Since its inception in 1998, CURE has raised over $70 million to advance its goal of no seizures and no side effects. To date, CURE has awarded more than 240 cutting-edge research projects in 15 countries around the world. CURE is the leading non-governmental agency fully committed to funding research in epilepsy. For information about CURE, please visit our website at: www.CUREepilepsy.org or contact us at: info@CUREepilepsy.org.

