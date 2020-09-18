Choice! Energy Management Announces Purchase Of Majority Stake In Online Platform eAgent.Energy

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Choice! Energy Management, a full-service energy procurement and utility management company, announces the purchase of the majority stake in the platform eAgent.Energy —a cloud-based solution for agents and consultants in the energy industry. With the addition of eAgent, energy industry professionals across the nation will gain access to an array of cutting-edge technology solutions that allow energy brokers, agents, and consultants to take their professional relationships and client experiences to the next level. Through this new business transaction with eAgent, Choice! Energy Management will have further diversified its portfolio of high-tech offerings for clients.

"Within the energy industry, we find that many brokers offer expensive platforms that appear to have all the bells and whistles an agent would need, but in the end are ambiguous about what they are truly providing," said Kiki Dikmen, CEO of Choice! Energy Management. "However, with eAgent, brokers can directly access suppliers to engage, facilitate, and execute electricity and natural gas contracts without the high platform price. At Choice! Energy Management, our company values a continuous commitment to technology and our new partnership with eAgent exemplifies that dedication."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to work closely with Choice! Energy Management and to provide our energy solutions to their dedicated customer base," said Paral "PA" Thakker, Managing Partner of eAgent. "This collaboration further propels our vision to deliver the utmost level of ease and transparency to industry professionals who choose to utilize eAgent for their procurement needs."

The eAgent platform connects energy consultants, customers, and suppliers like never before through solutions that pair with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The platform features a complete state-of-the-art pricing portal with CRM software, easy delivery of e-sign contracts, and state of the art daily pricing features that allow users to track retail energy prices for customers at any time. Additionally, eAgent offers a 1% guarantee of the final contract price instead of a processing fee in any market, and for key partners, monthly licensed products are also available.

eAgent is now available as an application to download on iOS and Android devices.

For more information about Choice! Energy Management, visit www.choiceenergymanagement.com . For more information on eAgent, visit www.eagent.energy .

**Notes:

Financial details of the acquisition were not released.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-energy-management-announces-purchase-of-majority-stake-in-online-platform-eagentenergy-301134010.html

SOURCE Choice! Energy Management