Stark Group selects Planon's Lease Accounting solution to comply with IFRS 16 standards

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Stark Group, one of the largest retailers and distributors of building materials for the professional segment in Northern Europe, has selected Planon Universe for Financial Professionals to comply with IFRS 16 standards. Planon is the leading global provider of software that supports corporate real estate and facility managers in optimising their business and workplace performance.

Founded in 1896 with headquarters in Denmark, Stark Group has been continuously developing and strengthening its position in the market and is highly respected in the construction industry. In addition to supplying products, the organization also provides valuable advice and services to builders across the entire Nordic region. With over 10,000 employees and 412 stores in six countries, Stark Group handles 4,200 lease contracts across all countries in which it operates.

"We selected Planon software for Lease Management and IFRS 16 compliance because of the maturity of the solution and the structured implementation process," said Michael Peter Jakobsen, Group Finance Manager at Stark Group.

After an in-depth selection of vendors with a focus on business and technical requirements, demonstration, implementation, Nordic references & financial proposal, Planon was selected as the preferred vendor. "The opportunity to speak with several Planon customers before making our decision gave us the confidence that Planon would be the best partner to choose. This eased our search for an integrated lease management and IFRS 16 lease accounting solution." said Karsten Wingsted, Finance Specialist at Stark Group.

"With an expanding local presence in the Nordic region and growing customer base, we are seeing an increased demand for these types of solutions," said Pierre Guelen, CEO at Planon. "Due to COVID-19, the implementation will be done remotely over a period of six weeks. This is where one of Planon's core strengths really comes into play - an established combination of strong local presence and an international team used to remote working."

Consultancy firm Deloitte is advising Stark Group as a skilled partner, while implementation is handled by Planon, ensuring a smooth, compliant and timely operation.

