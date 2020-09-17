Tankee Expands Gaming Content Reach on Kidoodle.TV® 

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Parent Media Co. Inc. is announcing today that COPPA-compliant gaming content from Tankee Inc. is now available on the Kidoodle.TV® channel.

With the release of Tankee's award-winning kid-safe gaming content on the Safe Streaming™ platform, Kidoodle.TV's gaming content offering will continue expanding for kids under 12 in over 160 countries. The launch onto Kidoodle.TV demonstrates Tankee's dedication to providing high-quality gaming to families everywhere by expanding their distribution to another like-minded AVOD service specifically made for children.

In a statement, Kidoodle.TV's Chief Content Officer Brenda Bisner said, "After careful measurement, we are increasing our gaming output to reach kids globally by offering safe kids gamers from around the world, who showcase entertaining content from incredibly popular games including Minecraft, Roblox, and many more."

The robust library of videos includes more than 150 Tankee Originals, all exclusively co-produced with top gamers including Big B Statz in Big B Roblox Challenges, Amy Lee33 with The Sims Vet Clinic & Minecraft Dragon Kingdom, and SallyGreenGamer with Sally Plays Roblox. These talented gamers have a collective base of over 3.8 million subscribers and have collaborated directly with Tankee to create these exclusive shows.

Gerald Youngblood, Tankee founder, said, "We were impressed by Kidoodle.TV's commitment to Safe Streaming™ and embrace the opportunity to align with a company that shares our mission of keeping kids safe while giving them access to the content and gamers they love to watch."

New titles are regularly added to the streaming service with content offering now reaching over 25,000 episodes.

