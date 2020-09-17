PENTAX Medical Enters Into A Distribution Agreement With Mobile Aspects In The United States

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions, announced today a distribution agreement with Mobile Aspects for its iRIScope software and iRIScope cabinets product line.

Under the terms of the agreement, PENTAX Medical will serve as a United States sales agent of iRIScope software and iRIScope cabinets.

The iRIScope system from Mobile Aspects is a flexible endoscope tracking system that utilizes barcode and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). RFID can detect additions or removals of endoscopes without manual human input and identifies the endoscope that is used on each patient. The iRIScope system provides the benefits of regulatory compliance, decreased risk of cross-contamination, and increased efficiency by tracking endoscope usage. Additionally, Mobile Aspects offers iRIScope locking cabinets that meet endoscope storage guidelines via the use of HEPA filters, as well as positive pressure and optional channel drying. These iRIScope cabinets function as an optimal security system for endoscopes.

"Our commitment at PENTAX Medical is to provide our customers with solutions that help improve clinical outcomes and help efficiently manage healthcare costs while enhancing the patient experience. We are delighted to partner with Mobile Aspects, an organization that echoes this devotion," said Gerald W. Bottero, Global President of PENTAX Medical. "The iRIScope system enables PENTAX Medical to provide a revolutionary endoscope safety and tracking solution to all hospitals and healthcare facilities in the U.S."

"Mobile Aspects is proud to partner with PENTAX Medical to deliver the most comprehensive safety and endoscope management solution available," said Suneil Mandava, President and CEO of Mobile Aspects. "We are excited to bring the expertise from both teams to deliver the best solution of this type to PENTAX Medical's large customer base. iRIScope is the single truly complete endoscope management system that will work in a facility or across a health system to drive patient safety, meet regulatory requirements, and provide data for further cost savings."

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of Hoya Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading-edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopy solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe. PENTAX Medical employees represent the diverse countries where we do business, allowing us to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet local needs. For more information, visit PENTAXMedical.com/US.



About Mobile Aspects

Mobile Aspects is a data, software, and hardware solutions company with a mission to help hospitals and healthcare systems to become SAFER and more EFFICIENT. Working closely with some of the top academic and children's hospitals across the United States and around the world, Mobile Aspects combines cutting- edge R&D along with data analysis expertise to develop solutions that can drive meaningful updates to hospitals. In the surgical areas, Mobile Aspects helps hospitals meet and exceed regulatory agency requirements and drive needle-moving improvements in revenue and cost reductions. In the emergency rooms, pathology, and other area of the hospital, a suite of innovative solutions improves patient safety while driving higher quality care. Data gathered across multiple facilities enables hospitals to truly work as an integrated health system and to create incredible efficiencies and cost savings through business intelligence and insights, driven by Mobile Aspects iRIS systems. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with employees and customers throughout the United States and the globe, the company implements and helps hospitals drive change in the quickly evolving healthcare industry. For more information on Mobile Aspects, please visit www.mobileaspects.com.

