First-of-its-Kind Sports Investment Platform SportBLX Hands MWWPR Communications Duties

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's largest independent public relations agencies has been retained by SportBLX to lead communications for the launch of its first-of-a-kind, innovative platform that allows fans and investors anywhere in the world to own shares of unique assets in sports.

For the first time ever, anyone can purchase shares in securities backed by earnings or contributions made by individual athletes, as well as equity in professional teams. By creating an entirely new sports investment marketplace, SportBLX is giving fans the ability to use their passion and knowledge to invest in the future performance of their favorite teams and players, creating potential income that was previously unattainable available to the masses.

"As we look to build out our offerings, to fans and investors, to include athletes and professional sports teams it was imperative for us to find a strategic partner that can help elevate our story and fully understands the marketplace crossover between sports and investing," said SportBLX co-founder, Joseph De Perio. "The blending of sports and investment worlds is a complex intersection, and MWWPR's unique depth of expertise in both is the perfect complement to our goal of making sports ownership accessible to everyone."

MWWPR will be leading brand-building focused public relations through media relations and financial communications, as well as all communications and executions surrounding athlete partners and ambassadors.

"The evolution of the way sports, business, and technology interact is accelerating like many other industries due to COVID-19," said Bret Werner, president of MWWPR. "Consumers are eager to fill the void of the traditional sports experiences and the SportBLX model offers fans an innovative way to engage."

SportBLX is the latest addition to MWWPR's sports and entertainment division which also includes sports betting leader FanDuel, the Professional Fighters League, among others.

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

