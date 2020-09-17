Innergex signs two long-term power purchase agreements for solar and battery energy storage projects in Hawaii

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the signing of two 25-year power purchase agreements that provide a fixed price with the Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. ("Hawaiian Electric") for the electricity to be produced at the Barbers Point and Kahana solar and battery energy storage projects. Both projects have a proposed commercial operation date of 2023. The agreements are subject to approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Hawaii.

"We are excited to move forward on these two new solar and battery energy storage projects in Hawaii. The energy storage market is not only promising, it is paving the way to a sustainable and reliable renewable energy powered future," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "Energy storage technologies have improved significantly over the recent years, and it is changing the way utilities can service their customers. With four solar and energy storage projects under development in Hawaii, we are committed to becoming a strong partner in managing the renewable energy needs of Hawaiian Electric."

The two 25-year power purchase agreements are for dispatchable energy, allowing Hawaiian Electric to dispatch the facilities as they deem appropriate to maintain grid stability and maximise renewable energy use on Oahu and Maui islands.

The Barbers Point solar project is a 15 MW facility with 4-hour (60 MWh) of battery energy storage that will be located on the island of Oahu, while the Kahana solar project is a 20 MW facility with 4-hour (80 MWh) of battery energy storage to be located on the island of Maui.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 75 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,742 MW (gross 3,694 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 32 wind farms and six solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in ten projects under development, three of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 555 MW (gross 629 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 6,871 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

