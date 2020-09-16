Akerna partners with Domo to provide MJ Analytics, a first of its kind actionable insights product

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today announced the release of MJ Analytics, a next generation cannabis data analytics platform.

Made possible through a partnership with the Business Intelligence firm Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), MJ Analytics offers a suite of Enterprise-level data tools, providing users with unparalleled access and insight into the cannabis supply chain, from seed to sale.

Over the last year, Akerna and Domo have been working closely on various projects, including MJ Analytics as well as several beta products for Domo, in which the Company helped improved significantly.

Leveraging Domo's cloud-based BI intelligence systems, MJ Analytics makes it easier for operators to run their business by allowing users to by empowering users to perform self-serve analytics on fresh data that can help drive everyday decisions.

"MJ Analytics provides both small and large-scale Cannabis operators with actionable insight at their fingertips across all business functions," said Hanks Wang, Product Owner – Analytics, Akerna. "The simplified user experience and easy to understand data visualizations allow operators to optimize their business and meet regulatory compliance reporting."

Set to officially launch on October 1, 2020, MJ Analytics will come in two versions, Standard and Premium. In addition to the previously stated features, Premium users of MJ Analytics will have access to an extended set of tools, including:

Custom Dashboard Building – Tailor your dashboard to meet your specific needs

Data Sharing and Export – Share your insights with other premium users with just a click

Schedule Alerts and Triggers – Save time by scheduling reports to be sent to your inbox when you need it the most

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. Akerna's service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, solo sciences tech platform, Trellis and Ample Organics. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information please visit akerna.com.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the ability of MJ Analytics to help operators make decisions through analytics and reporting to optimize their business and meet regulatory compliance reporting. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna's ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place due to the coronavirus pandemic or other market factors, (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna's industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akerna-partners-with-domo-to-provide-mj-analytics-a-first-of-its-kind-actionable-insights-product-301132719.html

SOURCE Akerna