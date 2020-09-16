TutorMe Partners with Allendale County School District

LOS ANGELES and FAIRFAX, S.C. and ALLENDALE, S.C., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutor of the future, today announced a partnership with the Allendale County School District in South Carolina to provide free online tutoring to all 1,150 students who attend its four schools: Allendale Elementary School, Fairfax Elementary School, Allendale-Fairfax Middle School, and Allendale-Fairfax High School.

Since 2017, Allendale County Schools Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore has been focused on increasing the successful outcomes of the district's students, all of whom qualify for free and reduced lunch.

"When evaluating and selecting resources that would further the achievement of our students and help them reach their academic goals, TutorMe stood out as an effective online tutoring program because the platform gives our students access to a live tutor within 30 seconds," shared Dr. Gilmore. "As a Superintendent, it is comforting to know that our students will have this resource whenever they need help at any time of day. We were especially impressed with the interactive lesson space making tutoring engaging."

TutorMe's tutors are available 24x7, 365 days a year. Lessons are conducted via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards that are archived for future reference. TutorMe's services are also ADA compliant and tutors experienced with special needs students are available.

"Feedback from TutorMe users indicates that when students have the help of a highly-qualified tutor, they never feel lost or alone, and they gain the confidence they need to succeed in school," said TutorMe co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "We accomplish this by providing accessible, effective, and engaging tutoring that meets each individual student where they are in their development."

About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly-qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K-12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) network.

About Allendale County School District

Allendale County Schools (ACS) is a public K-12 school district committed to a student-centered approach to educating 1,100 students in Allendale County, South Carolina. ACS is comprised of four schools and an early learning center with a population of 93% African American students, 3.5% White students, 2% Hispanic students, and 0.5% Asian students. High school offerings include STEM courses, dual enrollment options through the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie and Denmark Technical College, and CTE courses such as health occupations, welding, and automotive technology. The district's graduation rate is 87.3%.

About Zovio

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

