MedTrials and Mednet Expand Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS and DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a provider of eClinical solutions for the global life sciences community and MedTrials, a contract research organization (CRO) providing a wide-range of specialized clinical research services, announced they have extended their long-term partnership. Through the new agreement, Mednet will provide MedTrials with concierge-level account management and service delivery. The expanded partnership is part of the Mednet Value Program (MVP), designed to enable clinical research partners to fully optimize the comprehensive cloud-based capabilities to accelerate clinical development.

"Now more than ever, clinical research teams need flexible, comprehensive solutions to adapt to evolving requirements and to execute clinical trials as quickly as possible," said Kathy Labowitz, vice president of informatics, MedTrials. "But differentiation of professional services requires more than cost-effective tools; we value Mednet's deep experience and service approach. When our teams engage with the MedNet teams we can expect them to share our team's values of creativity, high quality, and professionalism. We believe the competitive pricing and additional services offered in the Mednet Value Program (MVP) further enhance our ability to achieve our client's research objectives."

Clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex, and there is a growing pressure to build and execute studies quickly and cost efficiently. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating additional demands on research teams. In a rapidly changing industry, sponsors and other research organizations need flexible, easy-to-use eClinical solutions to effectively address these demands. The MedTrials and Mednet partnership provides study sponsors with broad range of clinical trials services including clinical trials consulting, project management and monitoring, data management, biostatistics, safety, auditing and industry-specific training, coupled with a highly-flexible and efficient technology platform that adapts to a variety of study protocols and types.

"We're thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with MedTrials and bring additional value to their customers through the Mednet Value Program," said Scott Robertson, vice president of sales, global partnerships, Mednet. "MedTrials' experienced and talented team brings value to all facets of the clinical research process, and they've developed technology and business process efficiencies to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. Through our expanded partnership and flexible platform, MedTrials can further leverage their expertise to accelerate clinical development and help life sciences sponsors bring new treatments to market as quickly and efficiently as possible."

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's flexible, electronic data capture (EDC)-centric eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond simply EDC, Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while adapting to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit mednetsolutions.com.

About MedTrials

MedTrials is a Contract Research Organization that provides specialized clinical research services ranging from clinical trials consulting, project management and site monitoring, data management, biostatistics, safety management and auditing to providing industry-specific training programs. As clinical trial management experts, MedTrials has developed business process efficiencies and implemented the right technology to bring projects in on time and within budget. MedTrials clinical research professionals have the ability to anticipate study challenges, the savvy to overcome them, and the dedication to deliver high-quality results. It is an ongoing commitment to quality and customer service excellence that ensures MedTrials continues to meet our client needs and expectations.

