Nozomi Networks and Waterfall Security Solutions Team to Deliver Joint Solution for OT Security

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, and Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, today announced they have partnered to provide advanced protections to critical industrial infrastructures, building automation and manufacturing facilities, world-wide. The joint solution provides exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insights, as well as robust, hardware-enforced prevention of the most sophisticated of network-based attacks.

"Targeted ransomware is very concerning to owners and operators of costly and important industrial installations," said Ran Pedhazur, Chief Business Development Officer at Waterfall Security Solutions. "We are very pleased with our partnership with Nozomi Networks, the industry leader for OT and IoT security monitoring and analytics. Our partnership with Nozomi Networks combines the most powerful features of protective, detective and responsive security measures to provide future-proof protection for cyber and physical operations."





Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 3.6 million devices in more than 2,400 installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance

The world's leader for preventing online attacks for OT networks, Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways provide physical protection against targeted ransomware, zero-day exploits and other sophisticated cyber threats. Waterfall's comprehensive unidirectional server replications make the addition of Waterfall's hardware-enforced products into defense-in-depth network designs both seamless and straightforward. Waterfall's extensive product line also includes many options for unidirectional remote support – a capability that has become very important in post/COVID era.

"At Nozomi Networks, we are pleased to work with Waterfall Security Solutions," said Chet Namboodri, Vice President, Worldwide Business Development & Channel Sales. The Waterfall for IDS and Unidirectional Gateway products provide strong practical protection for deep visibility into OT networks of all types. The combination of our offerings increases the stability and security of industrial networks."

Follow Nozomi Networks: Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Follow Waterfall Security Solutions: Blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and Podcast

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight. www.nozominetworks.com

Waterfall Security Solutions press contact: Anna Plot info@waterfall-security.com Nozomi Networks press contact: jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com tel. +1.303.913.1650

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nozomi-networks-and-waterfall-security-solutions-team-to-deliver-joint-solution-for-ot-security-301132321.html

SOURCE Waterfall Security Solutions; Nozomi Networks