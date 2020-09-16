Omnico partners with GHS to supercharge touchless guest journeys in casino sector

DULUTH, Georgia, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnico, the market-leading, cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and customer engagement solutions provider for theme parks, destinations, casinos, hospitality and retail, is pleased to announce a significant new partnership with Gaming Hospitality Solutions (GHS), the casino, cruise and convenience store loyalty-enablement and offer management solutions experts.

This partnership delivers a timely solution for the ever-so-critical, integrated, social-distancing compliant, touchless customer journey while providing the new standard in seamless customer transactions and engagement across the whole casino enterprise.

Extending marketing and customer experience to any touchpoint including mobile apps, retail, F&B, entitlements, ticketing, and inventory, the casino industry now gains access to the innovation that has been servicing the world's largest theme park and destination venues for years. New customer journeys will integrate touchless order ahead and payment technology, along with other functionality that increases compliance with Covid-19 social distancing requirements, reducing lines and physical contact.

And in partnership with GHS, casino operators can seamlessly leverage their existing casino marketing and loyalty investments. Together the companies extend the operators' reach and provide almost-unlimited opportunities to innovate and automate customer engagement – driving incremental revenue across all business units.

"Our exciting new partnership with Omnico delivers on our core proposition of using technology to enhance the guest experience. Specifically, the ability to dynamically reward guests by tailoring outcomes to meet business goals," said Gary Kortz, GHS President.

"With Omnico and GHS, operators have access to a robust suite of tools to enable innovative loyalty marketing programs at all POS touchpoints. Leveraging GHS and Omnico provides the ability to create differential business advantage and measurable financial successes."

Mel Taylor, CEO, Omnico, said: "GHS has almost three decades of unrivalled expertise in creating loyalty programs and solutions in the tough casino market. Both companies share the same beliefs and approaches about how guest journeys should be shaped to provide a single, frictionless experience that uses loyalty triggers, entitlements and personalized offers to boost repeat visits and increase revenues."

The partnership between Omnico and GHS will supercharge the casino sector towards a more unified systems approach with few moving parts and access from any electronic touchpoint in the enterprise. The consumer is present a more integrated experience for earning and consuming rewards, entitlements, and behavior-based, personalized offers.

About Omnico:

Omnico is a leading global POS and customer engagement technology company providing solutions to the top brands in the theme park, hospitality, casino, retail and catering sectors.

Its integrated platform provides seamless and highly engaging customer experience, and is proven to increase spend, footfall and loyalty.

www.omnicogroup.com

About GHS:

Gaming Hospitality Solutions, Inc.(GHS) is a loyalty-enablement, marketing-automation and offer management solutions company delivering electronic marketing services to help grow brands by enhancing guest experience, increasing revenue and extending the reach of the GHS loyalty customers.

https://www.GHSLoyalty.com

