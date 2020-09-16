Good Life Companies Adds YTS Wealth Management To Platform

READING, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies, one of the nation's fastest-growing independent hybrid RIA firms, today announced the successful recruitment of YTS Wealth Management, an Export, Pa.-based team with approximately $200 million in total client assets led by wealth managers Justin Tantlinger and Nick Subich.

This addition comes on the heels of the firm's announcement last month that it added two advisors with over $150 million in assets. Since last August, Good Life has recruited to its platform teams that manage approximately $615 billion.

Based in Reading, Pa., Good Life Companies is a network of over 200 financial advisors and 350 insurance professionals in 42 states who combine to oversee over $4 billion in total client assets.

Conor Delaney, CEO of Good Life Companies, said, "We are overjoyed to welcome Justin and Nick to the Good Life family, and look forward to partnering with them in the future as their firm continues to build on its past success. Our recent recruiting momentum speaks to the fact that advisors across the country have taken notice of our ability to provide them with the tools, solutions and platforms to allow them both to grow and to create customized experiences for each one of their clients."



Headquartered just outside of Pittsburgh, YTS Wealth Management serves clients in 18 states, providing individuals and households — many of whom are retirees and pre-retirees — with a range of comprehensive wealth management and financial planning strategies, including everything from tax-smart investing, to insurance and estate planning, to employer-sponsored retirement plan support and saving for college.

In addition to Mr. Tantlinger and Mr. Subich, the YTS Wealth Management team consists of Branch Operations Manager Michael Yeckley and Operations Manager Courtney Vollero, as well as Brina Davis and Daniel Potosky, who both serve as Client Service Associates.



In a joint statement, Mr. Tantlinger and Mr. Subich said, "We are excited to affiliate with Good Life Companies and reap the full benefits of its innovative platform. From the start, it was clear that Good Life was best suited to serve as an enabling partner for our business and give our clients the service experience they deserve."



About Good Life Companies

Good Life Companies is an independent hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) firm that is focused on transforming the way in which financial products, services and advice are aligned with individuals, families and business owners across the country. With 40 professionals serving independent financial advisors and teams across the country and over $4 billion in client assets, Good Life Companies exists to deliver personalized, comprehensive support that goes above and beyond what traditional firms offer, to create a glide path to accelerated business growth and success for independent financial advisors. The firm strives to create a culture of service over a culture of sales, while building a professional ecosystem and community that enables its members to create a good life for themselves, both personally and professionally. For more information, visit GoodLifeCo.com and GoodLifeIA.com

