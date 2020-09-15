UV Angel Announces Manufacturing Services Agreement with Corning for the Design Prototyping and Assembly of UV Angel Clean Air™ technology

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UV Angel, a leader in pathogen control technology, today announced the manufacturing ramp up of its UV Angel Clean Air™ product line that neutralizes airborne pathogens. UV Angel is working with Corning Incorporated to scale the supply for these clean air products.

UV Angel Clean Air™ technology was initially designed to address healthcare associated infections (HAIs) by neutralizing airborne viruses, bacteria and fungi in medical, dental, and other clinical environments. The COVID-19 pandemic, driven by SARS-CoV-2 virus, has accelerated deployment to include retail spaces, restaurants, commercial real estate, schools, hotels, and other industries. CDC indicates it will take many different modalities to control the spread of this virus.

"We believe our patented ultraviolet (UV-C) light air treatment technology is a game-changer in the fight against infectious diseases," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "Our design and engineering expertise together with Corning's manufacturing capabilities enables UV Angel to rapidly produce clean air products to meet the fast-growing market demand."

"Corning has long provided products to create safer and more resilient communities," said Martin J. Curran, executive vice president and Corning Innovation Officer. "We manufacture products that reduce mobile emissions, products that enable antimicrobial coatings and surfaces, and products that remove small particulates from indoor and outdoor environments. We are pleased to support UV Angel to scale a technology that could help in the world's fight against this pandemic."

UV Angel, a leader in pathogen control technology, designs and manufactures UV-C light air treatment technology. With a modern integrated design, UV Angel Clean Air™ combines standard in-ceiling lighting with a proprietary UV-C air treatment center. Air is pulled into the sealed high-intensity UV-C chamber that neutralizes and eliminates up to 99.99% of pathogens in the room or space where contamination occurs. The clean, treated air is then returned to the room. UV Angel Clean Air™ can be used while rooms and areas are occupied.

UV Angel products come with a robust data platform that provides users the ability to track key performance indicators, access invaluable treatment data and make well-informed decisions.

For more information on the UV Angel technology and products, visit uvangel.com.

About UV Angel

UV Angel is a leading pathogen control technology company creating truly innovative life-changing technologies to make the world a safer place. UV Angel applies years of advanced research and development in engineering, IOT, and ultraviolet light (UV-C) to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by neutralizing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented, and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology monitors and treats the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, corporate, education and many more industries. Learn more at uvangel.com .

