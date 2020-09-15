Nextdoor and We Are All Human Come Together to Support Hispanic-Owned Local Businesses During Hispanic Heritage Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor announced a partnership with We Are All Human (WAAH) to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and provide ongoing resources to help Hispanic-owned local businesses thrive. WAAH, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, will distribute Nextdoor's free tools , including Business Pages, Business Posts, and recommendations, to help minority-owned businesses better connect with their local communities.

Minority-owned small businesses have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis as they tend to face underlying economic hardships and are more concentrated in the industries most immediately affected by the pandemic. ( McKinsey & Company , May 2020). Meanwhile, neighbors are eager to help– conversations on Nextdoor around supporting local businesses increased 17x during COVID-19, and 88% of members report shopping at a local business at least once per week ( Nextdoor Insights Report , September 2020).

"We are proud to partner with We Are All Human to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month," said Prakash Janakiraman, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of Nextdoor. "Together we will empower neighbors across the United States to support their beloved Hispanic-owned local businesses, ultimately building stronger, more connected communities."

Additionally, Nextdoor has signed 'The Hispanic Promise,' a first-of-its-kind pledge which calls on companies to support U.S. Hispanics as employees, customers and citizens. Nextdoor will support the mission of WAAH with pro-bono advertising and promotional opportunities throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We are thrilled to work with Nextdoor to provide valuable resources for Hispanic-owned businesses and amplify our mission to advance equity for all," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder of WAAH. "We are at a critical point in history and it is important for companies in the tech industry to speak up and advocate for more inclusive communities."

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where neighbors come together for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods and services. We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor to tap into 265,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 4 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia and Canada, with many more to come.

We recognize that thriving communities are more than just residents. They're also made up of the local businesses, nonprofits and public agencies that keep our neighborhoods strong and connected. With more than 50 million local business recommendations from neighbors to date on Nextdoor, it's easier than ever to take advantage of the possibilities nearby.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Our vision is for every human to value every human. Our mission is to advocate for every human to be respected and empowered by focusing on our common humanity. By focusing on the universal values that make us all human, we can reach common ground, eliminate discrimination and achieve a more equitable society.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextdoor-and-we-are-all-human-come-together-to-support-hispanic-owned-local-businesses-during-hispanic-heritage-month-301131394.html

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.