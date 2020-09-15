HMS Awarded Multi-Year Contract from Virginia Department of Health to Conduct On-site Surveys of Long-Term Care and Acute-Care Facilities

HMS Supports Virginia's Ongoing Commitment to Protect Vulnerable Populations

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Virginia Department of Health has awarded Healthcare Management Solutions (HMS) a multi-year contract to conduct on-site surveys of long-term and acute care facilities. HMS' highly trained surveyors will be conducting recertification surveys, revisits, complaint investigations, and focused infection control surveys.

"We are honored to be selected by the Virginia Department of Health to support them in conducting surveys to ensure the safety and quality of care provided to vulnerable populations throughout the Commonwealth," says Leah Heimbach, president and owner of HMS.

This contract which was fully executed on September 9th, is an emergency COVID procurement, so HMS has already begun conducting surveys due to the urgency created by the pandemic — particularly the focused infection control surveys.

"COVID-19 has understandably placed enormous extra stress on healthcare and long-term-care facilities, as well as on state health authorities," says Heimbach. "HMS continues to be a ready resource for federal and state agencies as they respond to the ongoing coronavirus crisis."

About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC

HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.

