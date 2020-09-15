Carrot Fertility Partners with CCRM Fertility Expanding Member Access to High-Quality Fertility Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot Fertility , the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers, today announced a partnership with CCRM Fertility that will greatly expand access to high-quality fertility care for prospective parents who have Carrot as a workplace benefit. CCRM is one of the industry's leading pioneers in fertility science, research, and advancement, offering access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology, and cutting-edge labs. The partnership gives Carrot members access to better pricing at nine CCRM Fertility centers and 19 offices in major metropolitan areas throughout the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Carrot Fertility is a trusted global fertility benefits solution for large employers including Box, Snap, Inc., and Peloton. Companies use Carrot to customize a fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood, resulting in better clinical outcomes. Carrot's fertility and family-forming benefits program includes egg freezing, IVF, donor and gestational carrier services, adoption, and more. Carrot's partner clinics meet rigorous standards of excellence in fertility care and patient satisfaction and have deep expertise helping patients through complex fertility treatments. Carrot partner clinics across the U.S. geographically cover more than 90 percent of Carrot members. Today, Carrot manages the largest network of high-quality fertility clinic providers in the U.S., with more than 800 centers of excellence available to Carrot members.

"Choosing the right clinic is one of the most critical and stressful aspects of a fertility journey," said Patricia Marshall, Vice President of Global Member Operations at Carrot Fertility. "This partnership with CCRM Fertility means that members will not only begin their journey at a world-class fertility clinic, it ensures they will have the highest quality care every step of the way which results in better clinical outcomes."

"At CCRM Fertility, we are deeply committed to delivering compassionate, superior patient care and utilizing evidence-based, cutting-edge technology to provide anyone who wants a baby with the very best chance to do so," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "By partnering with Carrot Fertility, we are helping to remove the financial barriers to treatment expanding access to industry-leading fertility care to more families across the nation."

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 IVF centers (including 26 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Carrot Fertility

Carrot Fertility is the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers, built to support employees through their entire fertility healthcare journey. Companies use Carrot to customize a fertility benefit that provides employees financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood, resulting in better clinical outcomes. Carrot's program includes egg freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and gestational carrier services, and adoption; Carrot Rx, a premium pharmacy experience, at significant savings; Carrot Pregnancy; and the Carrot Card®, a flexible fertility benefits debit card employees can use to pay for their care. Founded in 2016, Carrot has raised more than $40M and is backed by U.S. Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, CRV, Precursor Ventures, Maven Ventures, Sound Ventures, and Uncork Capital. Learn more at www.carrotfertility.com.

