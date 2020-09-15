Tuscan Gardens Announces Scholarship Partnership With UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Central Florida's Rosen College of Hospitality Management announced a scholarship program and first scholarship partnership with Tuscan Gardens Senior Living for the College's new Bachelor of Science degree in Senior Living Management – the first program of its kind in the United States. The program prepares graduates for professional and leadership positions in senior living communities.

"The UCF Rosen College Senior Living Management degree program addresses the needs of a rapidly growing industry and has long-lasting career potential for young leaders who seek to enter this field," said Dr. Youcheng Wang, Dean of the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management. "With the generous support and partnership of industry leaders such as Dr. Larry Pino and Tuscan Gardens, students who are embarking on their academic journeys into this field will have scholarship support to complete their undergraduate degrees. Students will also have access to current leaders in the senior living industry who can help to guide them on the path to a career beyond the classroom."

According to Tuscan Gardens' Founder and CEO, Larry Pino, "Senior living is a steadily growing, essential and evergreen industry which offers significant growth and employment security for candidates with the heart to serve our seniors. We are delighted to support what UCF is doing to bring best-in-class education to them."

Pino has committed to provide more than just funding as part of its scholarship program with the College. As an established author, lawyer, and lifelong entrepreneur, Pino has joined the College's Senior Living Advisory Board to provide guidance for the College's internship programs as well as program leadership relevant to senior living professionals.

About University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality Management

UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management located in Orlando, Florida, offers students an unrivaled opportunity to learn and work in the heart of hospitality. Named the nation's best, and No. 2 in the world, the hospitality college has consistently moved up in the ShanghaiRankings' survey over the last three years. It educates the next generation of industry leaders through internationally recognized faculty, innovative academic programs, cutting-edge research and community partnerships.

About Tuscan Gardens

Established in 2011, Tuscan Gardens Senior Living owns and operates luxury senior living communities throughout Florida. It offers a vibrant lifestyle complete with chef-prepared meals, engaging programs and rewarding social events grounded by celebrating family, culture and heritage.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuscan-gardens-announces-scholarship-partnership-with-ucf-rosen-college-of-hospitality-management-301130757.html

SOURCE Tuscan Gardens Senior Living