XOi and Data-Basics' TechAnywhere offer streamlined communication options for contractors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an industry-leading online knowledge base and empowers them to complete more service requests, announces an enhanced integration with Data-Basics' TechAnywhere , a comprehensive mobile field service software developed to help contractors streamline communication between the field and the back office.

The integration provides field service technicians with efficient, reliable access to the XOi Vision application through the TechAnywhere platform, a truly paperless option that allows a mobile workforce to deliver faster service, increase customer satisfaction and instantly communicate with the back office.

"Our clients find great value in allowing XOi to further expand our robust TechAnywhere mobile technician capabilities with fully integrated XOi Vision feature set," said David J. Jack, president of Data-Basics. "A field technician can utilize TechAnywhere onsite, never having to exit our mobile technician app to realize the fully integrated benefits XOi has to offer. Together, we have greatly expanded the toolset for all of our client's field technicians."

XOi Vision is the complete curb-to-curb communication tool for techs, empowering them to securely capture critical jobsite data, launch on-the-job remote support, access relevant equipment documentation and provide customers photos and videos of recommended and completed work. By allowing techs to complete work faster and providing transparency for managers and customers, XOi has empowered contractors to provide industry-leading service and quality during the challenges of 2020.

"We've seen in recent months that visual documentation, real-time remote video support and other features of XOi and TechAnywhere that streamline communication and minimize face-to-face contact can make a critical difference during unpredictable economic circumstances," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "This in-depth integration with Data-Basics and TechAnywhere builds on the advantages of each platform to create a true end-to-end solution for contractors and field technicians."

To learn more about XOi, visit http://www.xoi.io/ . For more information about Data-Basics TechAnywhere, visit https://www.databasics.com .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

About Data-Basics

Data-Basics, Inc. has been a leading provider of client-server software solutions for the service and construction management industries since 1974. Offering a fully integrated system, Data-Basics helps companies plan and track daily activities in real-time while managing corporate data in a customized, secure environment with SAMPro ERP modules and components. Data-Basics has gained continued success with its powerful and customizable software suite as well as its exceptional, ongoing customer support. Seamless, end-to-end integration allows firms that need field service software and construction software the ability to automate and streamline, all while reducing costs and increasing revenue. SAMPro Enterprise by Data-Basics is one of the only field service software systems on the market today that offers contractors powerful tools to accommodate both in one complete ERP package.

