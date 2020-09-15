KBR Captures $974M Contract, Expands Base Op Services to U.S. Air Forces

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has secured an eight-year contract to perform day-to-day base operations for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) – a major command of the Air Force. This new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a $974 million maximum ceiling value.

KBR will help sustain the well-being of U.S. armed forces at Morón Air Base in Spain, as well as Incirlik Air Base, Izmir Air Station, Office of Defense Cooperation –Turkey and the Ankara Support Facility also in Turkey. The company will keep these bases and facilities operating smoothly so deployed Air Force and government personnel can execute their missions without distraction.

KBR's work will include program management; civil engineering; morale, welfare and recreation support; postal operations; and safety, occupational health, industrial hygiene and ambulance services. It will also provide logistics support, such as vehicle management, fuel operations and air terminal services. KBR received this contract – which has a five-year base period and three one-year options—from the Air Force Installation Contracting Center.

KBR is a major provider of base operations services for the U.S. military. Last year, KBR won multiple prime contracts on the $82 billion Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V contract. It also holds several large contracts with Naval Facilities Engineering Command supporting bases in Africa and the Middle East.

"KBR continues its legacy of serving U.S. troops around the world through this new contract award," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President. "This significant win speaks to KBR's ability to meet customer needs as we strategically drive growth by drawing on our deep domain expertise."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-captures-974m-contract-expands-base-op-services-to-us-air-forces-301130613.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.