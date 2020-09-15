EV Connect Platform Qualified For Arizona's Two Largest Utility EV Charging Incentive Programs

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Connect , maker of the world's leading electric vehicle charging management platform, today announced it is working with two of Arizona's largest utilities to deliver EV charging infrastructure for clean transportation. In separate agreements, Salt River Project (SRP) in Phoenix and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) in Tucson have selected EV Connect as one of the industry partners eligible to provide EV network and charging management for a collective 750 new electric vehicle chargers for the public, at workplaces, and at multi-unit dwelling properties.

Under each of the two Arizona-based utility programs, EV Connect will provide certified charging hardware, installation and operations support resources, and its industry-leading, open-standards-based EV charging network management platform. Participants in the SRP and TEP programs that select EV Connect can benefit from the company's vast project management experience, joint marketing, lead generation initiatives, and compliance with utility requirements through automated data reporting. With EV Connect, participants in the SRP and TEP programs can select from a wide range of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) from multiple hardware manufacturers, which can then be centrally managed and monitored with advanced charge station analytics using the EV Connect platform. In anticipation of advanced grid management requirements, EV Connect also features compliance with the OpenADR standard, required for future DR (demand response) programs.

"Our Smart EV Charging Program offers incentives as well as technical support to help businesses, multi-family complexes, and nonprofit organizations add EV charging ports, and companies like EV Connect will be instrumental to making this effort a success," said Ted Burhans, Director of Emerging Technology and Innovation at TEP. "The TEP program includes $3.2 million in incentives to offset up to 85% of the installation costs, and our target is to install a combination of 350 Level-2 and DC fast charging ports over the next two years. We are pleased to be among the first in Arizona to leverage this partnership with EV Connect."

TEP provides safe, reliable energy to approximately 429,000 customers in Southern Arizona. TEP offers a wide range of incentive programs to help customers reduce their energy costs. The company also seeks to educate customers about the benefits of EVs and provides EV charger rebates. The Smart EV Charging Program is administered for TEP by CLEAResult, a national leader in providing energy solutions.

Salt River Project is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility serving over one million customers in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area as the largest electricity and water supplier. SRP offers free home energy assessments, weatherization assistance, and rebates for new energy-efficient ACs for their residents. The SRP Business EV Charger Rebate program is administered by ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider.

"We are thrilled to put our extensive experience in the deployment and management of EV charging infrastructure to work for charging site owners across Arizona," said Jordan Ramer, chief executive officer at EV Connect. "These charging programs will allow SRP and TEP customers to accelerate the state's journey towards using electricity as a transportation fuel and reduce tailpipe emissions. We look forward to providing Arizona a comprehensive EV charging management solution that is backed up with premium customer service, from installation to driver support."

For information about how EV Connect can support EV charging initiatives in their respective service areas, please see the information pages for Salt River Project or Tucson Electric Power .

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect customers include Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

