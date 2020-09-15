YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 for a total of 60 matches. The streaming platform will telecast the matches LIVE across more than 10 territories. Amidst the lockdown, a large number of sports fans will virtually enjoy the experience of Dream11 IPL 2020 sitting at home. With a greater fan following and immense viewership, the Dream11 IPL 2020 rights will help YuppTV gain immense traction amongst its target audience on a global scale.

The OTT platform will be airing the Dream11 IPL 2020 from Sep 19th to Nov 10th, 2020. Unlike other cricketing tournaments, IPL T20 matches have very short game periods, of just about 3 hours, making them much more exciting. Promotions are also carried out on a large scale. Leveraging this opportunity, YuppTV is going to air the virtual live streaming of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Australia, Continental Europe, Malaysia, South East Asia (except Singapore), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Central & South America.

Commenting on the association, Mr Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, "Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved cricketing tournament in the country. Amidst the lockdown, it will lead to a new sensation, optimism, and craze in the viewers. The live experience of the IPL, dedicated technology viewing experience and instant virtual experience will enhance this year's tournament for fans, albeit from the safety of their homes instead of crowded stadiums. The rights will also help YuppTV witness skyrocketing viewership."

YuppTV one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 3000+ Movies, and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages will now with the rights of Dream11 IPL 2020 will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.

YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for Indians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from premium content availability in India.

