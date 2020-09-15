PIT Chile Utilizes PacketLight's 800G Optical Solution for Data Center Interconnect in Santiago

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketLight Networks , a leading provider of DWDM and optical fiber networking solutions, announced that PIT Chile, a major Internet Exchange Point (IXP) for major CDNs including Facebook, Fastly, Google, and Microsoft, and local Chilean ISPs businesses, has deployed PacketLight's PL-2000T transponder to connect two of its data centers in Santiago, Chile.

PIT Chile required a high capacity and high-speed solution capable of supporting a 200G protected DCI link between two data centers in El Bosque and Santa Marta on three nodes of dark fiber. It also had to be easy to self-install due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions preventing on-premises PacketLight support.

The PL-2000T met all these needs, delivering high capacity transport of up to 8 x 100Gb Ethernet protocol with integrated EDFA and optical switch, as well as optional embedded physical layer encryption to support future requirements. Leveraging PacketLight's intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) for remote configuration, management and monitoring, PIT Chile installed the solution in mere minutes with minimal support from PacketLight's team.

"The link between El Bosque and Santa Marta sites ensures more capacity, more resilience, and lower latency between the data center nodes so we can operate at full capacity without any service degradation to our customers," said Ivan Žilić Schmidt, Director of Technology at PIT Chile. "Our experience with PacketLight Networks has exceeded expectations from the simplicity of installation to the quality of the DCI link."

"We are thrilled to provide PIT Chile an intuitive solution capable of meeting their needs for high capacity DCI while being simple enough to install amidst the challenges created by the pandemic," said Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. "The PL-2000T is an excellent representation of PacketLight's carrier-grade solutions that are simple, cost-effective, and easily scalable to support pay-as-you-grow architecture."

For more information on the PL-2000T and the rest of PacketLight's suite of modular, flexible DWDM and OTN solutions, visit https://www.packetlight.com/.

About PacketLight Networks

PacketLight Networks™ offers a suite of leading 1U metro and long haul CWDM/DWDM and OTN solutions, as well as Layer-1 optical encryption for transport of data, storage, voice, and video applications over dark fiber and WDM networks. PacketLight provides the entire optical layer transport solution within a highly integrated compact platform, designed for maximum flexibility, easy maintenance and operation, with real pay-as-you-grow architecture, while maintaining a high level of reliability and low cost.

For product and reseller information, please contact info@packetlight.com.

About PIT Chile

PIT Chile is a large Internet Exchange Point (IXP), with seven data centers in the northern and central parts of Chile, connecting traffic between internet infrastructure companies. The company provides services to major content delivery networks (CDNs) including Facebook, Fastly, Google and Microsoft, and local Chilean ISPs businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.pitchile.cl/wp/

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

http://k2-gc.com/

amy@k2-gc.com

tel: +972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)

mobile: +972-524-761-341

U.S.: +1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pit-chile-utilizes-packetlights-800g-optical-solution-for-data-center-interconnect-in-santiago-301130337.html

SOURCE PacketLight Networks