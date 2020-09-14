Trenton Systems partners with Star Lab, a Wind River company, to provide cyber-secure, mission-critical systems for the tactical edge

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer hardware manufacturer Trenton Systems is joining forces with security software company Star Lab, a Wind River company, to develop ruggedized, fully hardened, USA-made military computers for defense systems operating in hostile environments and running demanding mission-critical applications at the tactical edge.

Combining Trenton Systems' high-performance rugged computers and Star Lab's Titanium Security Suite and Crucible Embedded Hypervisor poise these mission-critical systems to be some of the most formidable and resilient defense computing platforms available on the market today.

"The combination of Star Labs' validated and certified cybersecurity, anti-tamper, and data at rest software products with Trenton Systems' ruggedized, high-performance computing platforms gives our aerospace and defense customers U.S.-built, trusted, and cyber-secure mission-critical servers for the tactical edge," said Irby Thompson, Founder and General Manager of Star Lab.

Michael Bowling, CEO of Trenton Systems, said he's excited about the partnership with Star Lab and hopes to continue making cybersecurity an integral part of the systems equation from the very beginning.

"Cybersecurity cannot be a bolt-on or an afterthought with mission-critical applications," Bowling said. "Security, when done correctly, is baked into every aspect of the architecture. From the chip-level hardware and firmware design to the OS and hypervisor-level encryption and protection, the trusted combination of Trenton Systems' and Star Lab's U.S.-based design, manufacturing, and support teams is ready to tackle your most hostile operating environments."

The companies' robust edge computers, certified to MIL-STD-810, DO-160, MIL-S-901, and other leading military standards, will be fully capable of meeting a variety of advanced, real-time computing needs, operating seamlessly at the tactical edge and amid the world's harshest environments, satisfying multiple advanced security requirements, enhancing system integrity and upgradability, and effortlessly powering the most compute-intensive applications deployed by the defense and aerospace industries.

"As more devices are connected to these networks, a more systems-level approach to securing those devices is now required," said Sean Campbell, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Trenton Systems. "There is a rising interest in applying best DevSecOps processes to the development of internet of things (IoT) applications. This means thinking about application and infrastructure security from the start when buying hardware systems. Trenton Systems and our Star Lab collaboration provides that capability via Star Lab's Titanium Security Suite. The biggest issue organizations are encountering now is an urgency to address cybersecurity as each device is connected to the network, rather than pursuing a more comprehensive approach to IoT and network security at scale. As awareness of these issues rise, IT decision makers are getting more involved in IoT platform decisions and buying hardware from trusted providers like Trenton Systems and Star Lab."

The systems are the tangible result of a months-long collaboration between Trenton Systems and Star Lab. Both companies bring unique design and technological expertise to the table.

Trenton Systems is known for not only designing, manufacturing, assembling, integrating, and supporting its industry-trusted rugged computers in the United States, but also for ruggedizing and stress-testing its systems beyond standard requirements, incorporating numerous PCIe slots onto its motherboards and backplanes, customizing BIOSes and adhering to SWaP-C requirements, providing strict revision control, boasting an 11-year computer life cycle, and offering a risk-free 45-day loaner program for all of its custom and commercial-off-the-shelf rugged servers, workstations, blade servers, mini PCs, storage systems, processor boards, chassis, and backplanes. In addition, the company performs MIL-STD-810, DO-160, and other compliance testing both in-house and locally in the great state of Georgia.

Star Lab's Titanium Security Suite, comprised of Titanium Linux, Titanium Secure Hypervisor (Crucible), and Titanium Secure Boot (TrueBoot), boasts the most robust Linux operating system-hardening and security capabilities available on the market for operationally deployed embedded systems. Designed using a threat model that assumes an attacker has already gained root or administrative access to a system, the Titanium Security Suite still maintains the integrity and confidentiality of critical applications, data, and configurations while assuring field and operational success. The products are highly performant and enable combat systems to survive and operate through cyberattacks by utilizing advanced isolation, attack surface minimization, and cyber resilient capabilities.

Together, the ruggedized hardware and hardened software technologies pioneered by Trenton Systems and Star Lab, respectively, will not only form the advanced edge computers that power defense and aerospace applications for years to come, but also change the face of the entire high-performance computing industry.

For more information on how these innovative systems can make a difference in your solution, contact Trenton Systems or Star Lab today.

About Trenton Systems, Inc.

Trenton Systems designs, manufactures, assembles, integrates, tests, and supports made-in-USA rugged servers, workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage systems, blade servers, PCIe expansion kits, mini PCs, and custom high-performance computers for applications operating in harsh environments worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, warranty, and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems' rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC, ITAR, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160), are backed by a five-year warranty and in-house support, and are manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA facility, which is certified to ISO 9001:2019 quality management standards.

About Star Lab, Inc. (a Wind River Company)

Star Lab, a Wind River company, is a leading provider of embedded cybersecurity and technology protection products for aerospace and defense systems. Technologies developed by the company increase the survivability of mission-critical systems operating in hostile threat environments. Star Lab has an exceptional track record of working as a trusted partner deploying proven security solutions that enhance and protect systems from hacking and reverse-engineering threats. To learn more, visit Star Lab at www.starlab.io.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The company's technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

