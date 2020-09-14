State of Utah Contracts with HHS Technology Group to Build Crisis Management Electronic Health Records System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that is partnering with the State of Utah to build and implement a lightweight patient records solution that will facilitate data-sharing among patients, health plans and medical providers during natural disasters and other crises. The new solution will be based on HTG's MediBook, a cloud-based, blockchain-powered solution that enables the management and sharing of complete longitudinal patient records across multiple, disparate systems.



Natural disasters and crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic carry the potential to create significant challenges that may prevent those affected from accessing necessary health services, often exacerbating chronic conditions and leading to a decline in the overall well-being of a community or region. In many cases, patients lack access to their own health records, which creates greater community health risk during periods of long recovery.

By allowing caregivers and/or frontline workers to have secure access and share an immutable record that follows patients wherever they go, MediBook helps alleviate these issues. This enables providers to quickly and seamlessly review medical information for patients they've never before treated and more effectively triage when there may be important medical history and underlying conditions that should be considered.

"By having a crisis management patient records system that facilitates the sharing of health data among patients, providers and payers, we can ensure that individuals with health issues are able to get the right treatment during a crisis in a timely manner," said Jay Srini, CEO SCS Ventures.

MediBook provides a self-service portal and serves as the single source of truth for patient documentation, supporting the ability to search patient data, as well as import and export from many legacy systems. MediBook supports full compliance with patient data-sharing rules from CMS and ONC that require health insurers to implement and maintain a Patient Access API in accordance with HL7 FHIR version 4.0.1 standards. Patient data is accessed through blockchain digital wallet, providing full-time access, security and integrity of data.

"Crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic have the potential to affect thousands of lives, inflict widespread economic damage and confront state healthcare agencies with unprecedented challenges and uncertainty," said Brett Furst, President of HTG. "However, by implementing lightweight patient records solutions that enable seamless data-sharing among patients, providers and health plans, states can mitigate the health burdens experienced by patients during these challenging times. In addition, a number of supporting federal funding sources exist to help states with their emergency response strategies. HTG is proud to partner with the State of Utah on this important initiative."

"States are looking for innovative ways to leverage information technology to help cities, counties, and residents better respond to natural disasters and crises such as COVID-19," said Nick Lyon, former Director of Health and Human Services for Michigan.

