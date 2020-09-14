Equitable Life and IG Wealth Management Choose InvestorCOM DOX Marketing Platform

InvestorCOM DOX enables users to order, customize and deliver personalized marketing documents and kits on demand, lowering costs and improving the client experience.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - InvestorCOM, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and communications solutions for the financial services industry, today announced that leading financial services providers, IG Wealth Management and Equitable Life of Canada, have each selected InvestorCOM to meet their sales enablement and marketing fulfillment requirements.

More than 200,000 financial advisors, wholesalers, marketers and investors use InvestorCOM DOX to manage the personalization, customization, kit building, and multi-channel fulfillment and delivery process online from a single platform.

DOX creates order process and fulfillment efficiencies, allowing users to build highly customized sales kits quickly and cost-effectively without any manual intervention. Orders placed online through the DOX platform can be sent electronically to recipients or printed and shipped from InvestorCOM's world-class print facility in Brantford, Ontario.

Equitable Life, one of Canada's largest mutual life insurance companies, will use InvestorCOM DOX to gain easier access to the company's inventory of pre-printed materials and to print documents and custom kits on-demand as needed. Equitable Life will increase their reliance on DOX's print on-demand capability to drive further cost savings, especially with documents where frequent revisions are expected.

"InvestorCOM DOX eliminates the need for manual order fulfilment and frees up our internal resources to focus on higher value work," said Marilyn Donkers, Manager Process Improvement and Document Services at Equitable Life. "We estimate that using DOX to print documents on demand will save our company more than $115,000 per year in printing costs alone."

Winnipeg-based IG Wealth Management has been an InvestorCOM customer since 2015. They became interested in DOX after seeing how easy it was to customize and personalize items

"Expanding our relationship with InvestorCOM to include DOX was an easy decision," said Scott McKenzie, Vice-President, Marketing Services & Operations at IG Wealth Management. "DOX will accelerate our turnaround time for order fulfillment and delivery and provide more flexibility to personalize documents. This, in turn, will help us enhance the client experience and increase engagement."

"DOX simplifies the entire custom kit and document ordering process. After using DOX, clients have told us that they can't imagine going back to manual fulfilment processes or calling up the local print shop to do a print run – it's far too expensive and time-consuming," said Glenn Reiner, VP Sales and Client Delivery at InvestorCOM.

InvestorCOM DOX features robust reporting capabilities to monitor performance and usage, inventory status and to track costs by department, role, and individual. For a live demonstration of DOX, visit www.investorcom.com/en/demo.

About InvestorCOM Inc.

Since 1992, InvestorCOM has been providing regulatory compliance software and communications solutions to banks, asset managers, insurance companies and investment dealers. Our high value, intuitive solutions eliminate compliance risk for our clients. For more information, visit www.InvestorCOM.com, email info@investorcom.com or call 1-800-361-9494.

