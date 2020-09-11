Update: Securus Technologies Reports More Than 50 Percent Reduction In Fees For Third-Party Transactions On Calling Accounts

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies and its corrections-services subsidiary Securus Technologies today announced that it has renegotiated pricing on third party vendor contracts. Consumers pay processing fees for cash deposits to fund telephone accounts by third party retail vendors such as Western Union and MoneyGram. These new prices result in a combined total cost reduction for consumers of more than 50 percent. The reduction comes amid an expansive and holistic corporate transformation launched in January, with the goal of making products more accountable, affordable, and accessible.

"We are proud to have reduced third-party financial transaction fees by more than 50 percent for our telephone account customers," said Dave Abel, president and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "We know there is more work to be done, but we continue to deliver on our promise to make our services as affordable and accessible as possible."

Aventiv will continue to release progress updates on the organization's transformation commitments, including making products and services more affordable and accessible. For past progress reports and a detailed overview of the company's commitments and goals, visit https://transformation.aventiv.com/.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

