Helium 10 Expands All-in-One Suite of Tools for Amazon Sellers With Game-Changing Inventory Management Solution

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Inventory Management, Helium 10 is unveiling a powerful addition to its industry-defining suite of tools, providing Amazon sellers with an unparalleled ability to maximize inventory tracking, prevent stockouts and streamline the overall efficiency of their business operations like never before.

John Gjeldum, Helium 10's VP of Product, explains, "The task of managing your inventory is complex whether you're a new seller or a mature brand." He continues, "We're excited to launch our new end-to-end Inventory Management solution to help sellers easily navigate this process. Our goal is to save sellers time, make managing their business more efficient, and ultimately help them become more successful."

With Inventory Management, sellers can create dynamic forecasts for all their stock keeping units (SKUs) and stay up to date with Restock Suggestions to gain deeper insights into how much inventory to reorder at the necessary time. Sellers using Inventory Management can also create purchase orders and inbound Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) shipments all within Helium 10's Profits suite, which also includes advanced product and performance analytics.

"A huge part of growing a profitable business on Amazon is maintaining proper inventory levels," explains Ryan Iyengar, Chief Revenue Officer at Helium 10. "With Helium 10's new Inventory Management capabilities, our customers can now make sure they're forecasting the correct inventory levels for the future, coordinate purchase orders and FBA shipments within the Helium 10 platform, and much more. Similar standalone inventory tools can be quite expensive, but we're offering this service included in any Helium 10 subscription, so sellers can continue to manage their business from the best all-in-one Amazon seller solution on the market today."

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers. Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Media Contact

Matthew Sky

matt.s@helium10.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helium-10-expands-all-in-one-suite-of-tools-for-amazon-sellers-with-game-changing-inventory-management-solution-301128239.html

SOURCE Helium 10