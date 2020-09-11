Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bennu's expressive paintings offer a creative escape for art lovers

PRNewswire  
September 11, 2020 12:08am   Comments
Share:

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of COVID-19, artists around the world are faced with many challenges, from lack of venues and galleries to display their work to lack of motivation to produce. Artist's like Bennu are in limited numbers; his work embodies his Emotions and traces of his positive energy are a constant in his approach.

Bennu has his own personal style that sets him apart from other contemporary artists. The paintings are an embodiment of symbolism, color, brushstrokes, shapes, composition and minimalistic theme.

The beauty of his work lies in their simplicity; hidden underneath them, abstract philosophical thoughts of the artist about the meaning of life, love, compassion, happiness, freedom of humanity and the pursuit of dreams.

To invest in Bennu's contemporary art; visit this significant artist's website: www.bennu7777.com

Sources: 

  1. Inspiration by artist Bennu. Creativity without formulas ArtDaily.com
  2. Investing in Contemporary ART  UAEBusiness.com
  3. "Bennu" – the rising of an Artist www.W2WEvents.com
  4. Abstract Expressionism Of The Artist Bennu AMediaAgency.com
  5. Bennu ponders human life with abstract art EliteLivingAfrica.com
  6. Unusual Paintings of Bennu's World AfricaBusiness.com

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bennus-expressive-paintings-offer-a-creative-escape-for-art-lovers-301128154.html

SOURCE Artist Bennu

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com