Flyer Defense Delivers Vehicles for General Dynamics Mission Systems TEWL Integration

PRNewswire  
September 10, 2020
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, Flyer Defense, LLC (Flyer) delivered vehicles contracted by General Dynamics Mission Systems for integration with the Tactical Electronic Warfare Light (TEWL) system which fills a critical electronic warfare requirement for U.S. Army airborne units.

In May, Flyer received a contract to build Army Ground Mobility Vehicles (A-GMV). All vehicles were delivered more than a month earlier than the contractual due dates.

The vehicles have been shipped to General Dynamics Mission Systems in Scottsdale, AZ where they will be outfitted with the TEWL system and shipped directly to U.S. Army airborne units.

About Flyer Defense

Flyer Defense, LLC was formed to provide mission-specialized, lightweight, high mobility, all-terrain tactical wheeled vehicles capable of internal transport in rotary and tilt wing aircraft. Flyer provides purpose-built vehicles and logistics support for U.S. Army, special operations forces and global allies. Always prioritizing the users and their missions, Flyer vehicles increase ground mobility, allow rapid deployment into contested areas, and enable military ground forces to move quickly for extended distances and over difficult terrain. The Flyer® family of successfully tested and certified vehicles are modular platforms, allowing rapid vehicle customization for immediate operation-relevant configuration.

To learn more about Flyer Defense, please visit www.flyerdefense.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flyer-defense-delivers-vehicles-for-general-dynamics-mission-systems-tewl-integration-301128036.html

SOURCE Flyer Defense LLC

