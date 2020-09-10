Bechtel part of Northrop Grumman nationwide team awarded US Air Force ICBM modernization contract

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel National, Inc, the U.S. government contracting subsidiary of Bechtel Corp., is part of the Northrop Grumman-led nationwide team selected this week to deliver the U.S. Ground Based Strategic Deterrent System of inter-continental ballistic missiles and launch infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force. GBSD is the Air Force program to modernize the nation's aging force of ICBMs, the land leg of the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

Bechtel will provide launch infrastructure design and construction as part of the program's Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase.

"The GBSD program is a crucial component of U.S. strategic defense," said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security, and Environmental global business unit. "The existing system must maintain capability during the entirety of modernization, presenting a complex logistical and planning challenge. We are fully aligned with the Air Force and Northrop Grumman, and ready on day one to begin design, construction and turnover of the ground-based facilities."

The program begins immediately and is scheduled to last 8 ½ years. Bechtel's work will take place in Roy, Utah; Reston, Virginia; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Development of test and training facilities at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and other locations will provide valuable feedback on design and installation methods for use at the operational silos and launch centers.

"The GBSD program will modernize the entire Minuteman weapon system," said Greg Manuel, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman's Strategic Deterrent Systems Division. "A 21st century system will be installed ensuring America's land-based leg of the triad remains safe, secure, and effective for decades to come. We're excited to have Bechtel's engineering and construction expertise on our nationwide team."

Bechtel's recent experience in the sector includes delivery of launch silos and infrastructure in Alaska, California, and the Marshall Islands for the U.S. missile defense system known as Ground-based Midcourse Defense. Bechtel also constructed launch complexes for NASA and the Air Force and is now working to provide the NASA mobile launcher that will send astronauts to the moon and eventually Mars.

