Loves Furniture Selects TD Bank as Financing Partner

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank ®, announced today that its Retail Card Services business has signed with Loves Furniture & Mattresses.

TD will provide tailored financing options to Loves - a growing furniture retailer that provides a high-quality furniture and mattress shopping experience with storefronts throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio – as the company continues its expansion throughout the US.

Through the partnership, TD Bank will provide in-store financing, including a private label card offering, leveraging the bank's deep expertise in creating tailored solutions for partners in the furniture sector and ability to implement technology to improve the customer experience and approval process.

"Customer service is at the center of everything that we do, and we needed a partner that holds the same principles and priorities at the core of their business," said Jeff Love, Founder of US Assets, Inc., the parent company for Loves Furniture. "We believe that TD demonstrates this human-first, customer-centric approach and that the team's flexibility, depth of their offering and ability to bring our vision to life in a seamless, efficient way is unmatched in the market."

The partnership will launch in-store this month, which entailed adherence to an aggressive timeline from both Loves and TD.

"We're excited to work with Loves Furniture as they make their mark as a retailer focused on the personalized customer approach that TD is deeply familiar with," said Mike Rittler, Head of Retail Card Services, Personal Lending and Business Development at TD Bank. "At TD, we're committed to working with retailers nationwide to create accessibility and affordability for their consumers through unique financing programs that meet business' individual needs. Custom programs matter now more than ever."

TD Bank's U.S. Partnerships business (www.tdpartnershipprograms.com) launches and administers new credit card portfolios for merchants across all sales channels, and acquires retailers' existing credit card portfolios.

About Loves Furniture

Loves Furniture, Inc. was founded in 2020 by its President, Jeff Love. The company is headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan. Loves Furniture is owned by US Assets, Inc. of Dallas, TX. Visit lovesfurniture.com for more information.

About TD Partnerships

TD Bank Group's credit card business is a top 10 card issuer in North America with over $24B in card receivables. TD Bank's credit cards are distributed nationally, leveraging our retail distribution network, direct response channels and through hundreds of partnership programs with financial institutions, retailers and other third party organizations.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.5 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,220 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

