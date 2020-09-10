SeKON Enterprise, Inc. Wins a $6.7M COVID -19 Digital Support Web Services Contract at CDC

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeKON announced today that it has been awarded a task order to secure web services for CDC's COVID-19 website including web development, programming support for advanced web products, usability support and metrics analysis for this critical website. The work is under CDC's Office of the Associate Director for Communication (OADC) Digital Media Branch (DMB). This task order was awarded under NITAAC's CIO-SP3 contract vehicle.

OADC DMB is responsible for providing systems, applications, services, tools, guidance, policies, and procedures that position CDC as a leader in digital health communications. To support OADC's public health objectives, SeKON will provide continuous development, improvement, innovation, and support of the COVID-19 website, including website production, day-to-day usability, testing, programming, and software architecture support. "SeKON and our partners, Northrop Grumman and AditTech, are looking forward to supporting CDC, on this critically important work to facilitate the dissemination of information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," said SeKON's President and CEO, Dr. Angela Wilson.

About SeKON:

SeKON has been supporting CDC's Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention (DHAP) for over four years, focusing on CDC's HIV websites with outstanding results in service delivery, management, quality, and innovation. SeKON's more than 20 years of experience in the federal health and public health sectors, brings rich domain expertise and a unique understanding of the user experience, the business demands of stakeholders, and the use of technology in the advancement of health, public health and life sciences. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/sekon.

