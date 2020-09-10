Wilks Launches Premium Offer For Calfrac Shares; Calfrac Shareholders Now Have an Unobstructed Path to a Premium Recovery by Voting Against the Management Transaction

CISCO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks") announced today that its affiliate, THRC Holdings L.P., has commenced a formal take-over bid (the "Offer") for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac", and such shares, the "Calfrac Shares") (TSX:CFW) for consideration consisting of $0.18 per Calfac Share, in cash. The Offer will remain open until 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 23, 2020, subject to its terms. The Offer, take-over bid circular and related materials were filed with securities regulators in Canada today and will be mailed to Calfrac Shareholders.

The Offer provides Shareholders of Calfrac with an unobstructed path to receive a premium-to-market recovery, in cash, if the coercive, insider-led transaction that has been proposed to them by the entrenched board and management of Calfrac (the "Management Transaction") does not proceed. This Offer fulfils our commitment to Shareholders, and entirely eliminates Calfrac's baseless threat that Shareholders either vote for the Management Transaction or be eliminated.

The choice is simple for Shareholders: $0.18 per Calfrac Share under the Offer vs $0.03 per Calfrac Share under the Management Transaction.

Shareholders can only preserve their right to benefit from the premium recovery under the Offer by VOTING AGAINST the Management Transaction.

Highlights of the Offer:

Material Premium to Current Market Price and to Recovery under Management Transaction

The consideration per Calfrac Share that will be paid pursuant to the Offer:

represents a 20% premium to the market price of the Calfrac Shares on September 1, 2020 , the last trading day prior to the date the intention to make the Offer was announced;

represents an overwhelming premium to the value per Calfrac Share that Shareholders would receive if the Management Transaction were implemented (on the basis of current market prices).

Removes Virtually all Market-Standard Conditions to Create an Actionable Path to Premium Recovery.

Our Offer is subject to minimal conditions:

Beyond the statutorily-required 50% minimum deposit condition (the " Statutory Minimum Condition "), our obligation to take up and pay for Calfrac Shares under the Offer is subject only to the following 4 conditions, all of which we expect will be satisfied or waived:





"), our obligation to take up and pay for Calfrac Shares under the Offer is subject only to the following 4 conditions, all of which we expect will be satisfied or waived:

that the Management Transaction (i) shall have failed to be approved by the required majorities of the Shareholders of Calfrac at the up-coming Shareholders Meeting and, in particular, but without limitation, shall not have been approved by the majorities required pursuant to the Interim Order and pursuant to MI 61-101; (ii) shall not have been approved by the Court; and (iii) shall have been terminated (the " Termination Condition "). The Offer is not available if the Management Transaction proceeds;

"). The Offer is not available if the Management Transaction proceeds;



receipt of regulatory approvals, if required;





there being no law expressly prohibiting the completion of the Offer (the Offeror is not currently aware of any such impediment); and





an agreement has not been entered into with Calfrac to complete the Wilks' Superior Alternative Transaction.

Any assertion that the Offer is too conditional is simply not credible.

Moreover, we intend to apply for relief from certain of the statutory take-over bid requirements. Specifically:

The "Initial Deposit Period" of 105 days and the Statutory Minimum Condition, are legal requirements of Canadian securities laws that apply to all "unsolicited" take-over bids.





In the event that the "Termination Condition" above is met (which we expect it will), we intend to apply to the appropriate securities regulatory authorities in Canada for an order: (i) waiving the Statutory Minimum Condition; and (ii) shortening the Initial Deposit Period in order to allow us to take up and pay for Calfrac Shares deposited to the Offer as soon as all of the conditions to the Offer are satisfied or waived, rather than waiting until the expiry of the Initial Deposit Period .

for an order: (i) waiving the Statutory Minimum Condition; and (ii) shortening the Initial Deposit Period in order to .

While the grant of such relief is at the discretion of the applicable securities regulatory authorities, we believe that the circumstances in which the Offer is being made justify it being granted.



A CCAA filing by Calfrac Will Not Affect our obligation to purchase Calfrac Shares under the Offer.

Shareholders can only preserve their right to benefit from the premium recovery under this Offer by VOTING AGAINST the Management Transaction.

Copies of the Take-Over Bid Circular and related materials are available at www.afaircalfrac.com and on Calfrac's profile on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

QUESTIONS/ VOTING/ TENDERING ASSISTANCE

Shareholders who have questions or require voting or tendering assistance, may contact our communications advisor, proxy solicitation agent, information agent and depositary, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by phone, toll-free at 1-877-452-7184 (North America) or +1-416-304-0211 (outside North America) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE

Wilks is relying on the exemption under section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and exemptive relief provided by the Alberta Securities Commission in an Order dated August 4, 2020 (the "Order") to make this public broadcast solicitation. The following information is provided in accordance with corporate and securities laws applicable to public broadcast solicitations. This solicitation is being made by Wilks, and not by or on behalf of the management of Calfrac. Wilks has engaged Laurel Hill Advisory Group to act as our communications advisor and proxy solicitation agent.

Based upon publicly available information, Calfrac's registered office is at 4500, 855-2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 4K7, and its head office is at 411-8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1E3. Wilks is soliciting proxies in reliance upon the public broadcast exemption to the solicitation requirements under applicable Canadian corporate and securities laws (including the Order), conveyed by way of public broadcast, including press release, speech or publication, and by any other manner permitted under applicable Canadian laws. In addition, this solicitation may be made by mail, telephone, facsimile, email or other electronic means as well as by newspaper or other media advertising and in person. All costs incurred for the solicitation will be borne by Wilks.

Wilks and Dan and Staci Wilks together hold 28,720,172 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Calfrac on the basis of Calfrac's disclosure in its management information circular dated August 17, 2020. that there are 145,616,827 Common Shares outstanding.

