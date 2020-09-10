KBR Serves U.S. Military via $93.6M Air Force Task Order

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced today it won a $93.6 million task order from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) for base operations services at the Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia.

Under the task order, KBR will provide resources to support the base and help ensure quality of life for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and partner forces. KBR will supply all personnel, supervision, labor, training, vehicles, tools, safety equipment and other force support services.

The Air Force awarded this five-year task order through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V). KBR won a seat on the $6.4 billion contract earlier this year. The company has also provided critical services under AFCAP III and IV since 2005 to include key recovery efforts at Tyndall Air Force Base after Hurricane Michael devastated it in 2018.

"With this win, KBR continues to expand its support for the Air Force and will enable the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing to stay focused on its mission," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President. "Like other work we've tackled through AFCAP contracts, KBR will keep delivering whenever and wherever the warfighter needs us."

Guided by sustainability initiatives, KBR handles a full spectrum of support services necessary for smooth and safe military base operations all around the world. KBR's international footprint, robust supply chain and military readiness expertise enables the company to quickly mobilize to meet customers' urgent requests. No matter how complex or extreme the environment, KBR is engineering solutions for the needs of today and tomorrow.

