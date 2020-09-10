COMSAT expands hardware footprint with new Orbit Communications Systems agreement

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSAT, the global satellite connectivity solutions provider and member of the Satcom Direct family, is further expanding its international terminal, hardware and service footprint following the signing of a new distribution agreement with global provider of airborne and maritime satellite solutions, Orbit Communications Systems Inc. (Orbit).

The addition of Orbit's Multi-Purpose Terminals (MPT) bolsters the extensive COMSAT portfolio, positioning COMSAT as a single source for both hardware and connectivity services for demanding government customers worldwide. The MPT WGX models deliver added value to COMSAT's connectivity offering as the reliable, modular, multi-role aviation terminals are designed to be fully interoperable with the US Government's military Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) network and are optimized for use over Inmarsat's Global Xpress (GX) Ka band constellation.

Available in 30cm (12in) or 46cm (18in), the lightweight, small-footprint terminals couple high transmit and receive performance and reliability, enabling a wide range of communication opportunities for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), military mission aircraft, rotary-wing platforms and business jets. With only three Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), the system is lighter and easier to install than existing offerings. Built to fulfill "anytime, anywhere" connectivity needs, the MPT WGX terminals provide outstanding RF and tracking performance for customers operating in the harshest environmental conditions

The addition of Orbit's OceanTRx hardware to the COMSAT range delivers further flexibility in creating customized connectivity solutions tailored to individual vessel needs. The Ocean TRX hardware range supports naval, cruise and oceangoing platforms delivering multi band terminals – C/Ka and Ku/Ka – to support high-speed data transmission to combined networks of MEO, LEO, HEO, and GEO constellations.

"Just like COMSAT, Orbit product development is driven by the desire to create the best next generation technology and deliver consistent customer satisfaction supported by a highly specialized technical team. We are excited to add this impressive range of products to our portfolio. It perfectly complements our existing range of services, enhances our current offering and extends our reach even further around the globe. Our mission is to provide reliable connectivity that enables essential missions and we know the Orbit terminals will uphold our ability to achieve this for our customers," says David Greenhill, CEO of COMSAT.

"We are excited to be part of COMSAT's satellite solutions offerings to the global government aviation and maritime markets. We have designed our solutions to allow for increasingly bi-directional high-speed communications where very high forward and return link speeds are required simultaneously. Coupled with COMSAT's comprehensive solution approach, we believe customers will benefit from our technological innovations and the competitive total cost of ownership of our joint offerings," says Dany Eschar CEO of Orbit.

Photo Caption – Orbit MPT-46WGX Airborne Terminal

About COMSAT:

COMSAT, Inc., a member of the Satcom Direct family, is a leading operator of customized, secure end-to-end satellite communications services. We deliver a full portfolio of fixed satellite solutions (C-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, X-Band and UHF) and mobile satellite solutions (Inmarsat, Thuraya and Iridium) to aeronautical, land-mobile and maritime users in multiple markets, including U.S. government and military, global governments, educational institutions and commercial maritime. COMSAT owns and operates two teleports located in Southbury, CT and Santa Paula, CA that provide various communications and data center services to commercial, government and educational institutions worldwide including end-to-end connectivity, co-location and research efforts, critical data backup and recovery, satellite and terrestrial network data center, cloud and cybersecurity services.

To learn more about COMSAT, visit http://www.comsat.com/

About ORBIT:

Orbit Communication Systems (TASE: ORBI) is a leading global provider of technology-intensive mission-critical communication systems and solutions for government and commercial markets. Orbit products and solutions can be found in thousands of aircraft, ships, satellite earth stations and other mission platforms that require secure, high-speed and resilient communications capabilities. Orbit satellite systems are constellation and frequency agnostic serving all major frequency bands in GEO, MEO and LEO networks. Orbit product lines include government and commercial adaptations of our market leading airborne 3D audio management systems, multi-frequency mobile satellite terminals, satellite tracking and telemetry as well as earth observation systems for traditional as well as new space applications. Orbit customers include most major international satellite operators, governments, system integrators, aerospace and maritime OEMs as well as integrated satellite solution and service providers.

For more information, please visit http://orbit-cs.com/

